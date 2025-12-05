Russia’s Dire Warning: Kremlin strategist Alexander Dugin warns Europe faces annihilation if it continues aggressive policies toward Ukraine, shifting from “gentle” warfare to targeting military-industrial infrastructure, potentially erasing Europe from existence.

Europe’s Self-Sabotage: NATO’s energy crisis—exacerbated by the Nord Stream sabotage—has crippled industrial capacity, leaving Europe defenseless against Russia’s hypersonic missiles, thermobaric bombs, and nuclear-powered drones.

2026: The Breaking Point: Geopolitical analyst Mike Adams predicts hyperinflation, AI-driven job losses, and dollar collapse will trigger societal breakdown, while Europe’s deindustrialization (fueled by climate policies) leaves it militarily weak.

AI & Financial Takeover: Mass automation (Tesla, Boston Robotics) threatens jobs, while central banks execute the “Great Taking”—seizing assets via financial collapse, bail-ins, and digital surveillance—forcing reliance on gold, silver, and privacy cryptos.

Multi-Polar World Rising: Russia, China, and Iran—rejecting Western globalism—emerge dominant as Europe’s ideological decay accelerates its downfall, leaving only the prepared (with food, medicine, and decentralized assets) with survival prospects.

Europe’s Suicide Path: Russia Warns of Obliteration

As NATO and Western European nations escalate tensions with Russia, Kremlin-aligned strategist Alexander Dugin has issued a chilling ultimatum: Europe faces annihilation if it continues its “insane” policies toward Ukraine. Dugin, a prominent Russian philosopher whose daughter was assassinated in a car bombing linked to Western intelligence, declared that Russia will no longer wage a “gentle” war but instead target military and industrial infrastructure—potentially wiping Europe “off the face of the earth.”

His warning comes as European leaders—particularly in the UK, France, and Germany—push for deeper involvement in Ukraine, despite self-inflicted energy sabotage that has left NATO defenseless. The deliberate destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, widely attributed to U.S. intelligence, has crippled Europe’s industrial capacity, leaving it unable to compete with Russia’s hypersonic missiles, thermobaric bombs, and nuclear-powered drones.

2026: The Year of Acceleration Toward Collapse

Meanwhile, geopolitical analyst Mike Adams predicts 2026 as a catastrophic inflection point—where hyperinflation, AI-driven job losses, and the collapse of the U.S. dollar will trigger societal breakdown. Europe’s deindustrialization, driven by climate cultism and fake science, has left it unable to wage war effectively. Russia, in contrast, has maintained its industrial base, refusing to bow to globalist climate agendas that weaken national sovereignty.

Adams warns that Western military superiority is a delusion. While Russia fields hypersonic missiles and advanced drones, the U.S. relies on 20-year-old Reaper drones and Patriot missile systems that struggle against modern threats. European conscription efforts—such as Italy’s proposed mandatory draft for men aged 18-26—are too little, too late. Russia’s Special Forces, hardened by rigorous training and cultural resilience, dwarf NATO’s weakened ranks, plagued by obesity, processed diets, and ideological distractions like the LGBTQ agenda.

AI-Driven Disruption and the Great Taking

Beyond military conflict, AI-driven automation threatens to accelerate job losses, with humanoid robots set for mass production by 2025. Companies like Tesla and Boston Robotics are already outpacing human labor, while Amazon has replaced 750,000 workers with robots—a trend that will leave millions unemployed.

Simultaneously, central banks and globalist elites are orchestrating a “Great Taking”—seizing assets through financial collapse, bail-ins, and digital surveillance. The IRS’s Rule 174, forcing tech companies to amortize investments over five years, stifles innovation while enriching corporate monopolies. As hyperinflation erodes savings, gold, silver, and privacy cryptocurrencies like Monero emerge as lifelines for those escaping the collapsing system.

Conclusion: A Multi-Polar World Emerges

The convergence of geopolitical, financial, and technological crises threatens to reshape global power structures irreversibly. Russia, China, and Iran—nations that rejected Western globalism—stand poised to dominate the post-collapse world. Meanwhile, Europe’s leaders, blinded by arrogance and ideological decay, march toward self-destruction.

For those prepared—stockpiling food, medicine, gold, and decentralized communications—survival is possible. For the rest, 2026 may mark the year the West’s illusions finally shatter.

