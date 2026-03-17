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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
9h

The Bible is another good book to read and study.

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
9hEdited

The ancient system of physically sending children to school can be replaced by Online Learning.

Why spend all the money to build schools, trucking kids, .....

Young people can also be organized to have sports and tutoring withing their own neighborhood.

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