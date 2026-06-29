They Want a License for Your Brain

I have spent years building decentralized AI tools and watching the establishment move to lobotomize publicly-available large language models (in the U.S.) to make sure they are nowhere near as intelligent as they could be. This is not an accident. It is a deliberate strategy to prevent decentralized cognition -- the very thing that threatens their monopoly on power.

Now that strategy has entered a new, far more dangerous phase: the government wants a license for your (augmented) brain.

Without any law passed by Congress, the Trump administration is ordering companies like OpenAI to limit access to frontier AI models to government-approved partners only. As I reported at Natural News, the White House is now demanding control over who can use advanced AI models, with no legal basis and no public debate. This isn’t about safety -- it’s about control. If they can force you into an AI licensing regime, they can control your access to knowledge itself. [1] And the trap door is about to slam shut.

The Digital Thought Police Are Coming for Your AI

The push to ban Chinese open-source models like DeepSeek and GLM is a pretext for a surveillance regime that will require government ID to access powerful tools. According to a new version of Anthropic’s privacy policy, the AI giant may ask Claude users to verify their age and identity by uploading their government-issued documents. [2] This move comes as Anthropic seeks to placate the Trump administration amid an ongoing standoff over who gets access to the company’s AI tools. The White House has already ordered Anthropic to restrict the export of its powerful models Fable and Mythos to anyone outside the United States, as well as foreign nationals inside the country. [3]

This isn’t hypothetical. A bipartisan bill in the Senate, known as the “Guidelines for User Age-verification and Responsible AI Act,” would make identity verification a prerequisite for interacting with AI systems. [4] The same senators backing this bill have spent years supporting surveillance systems that track Americans online. The pattern is clear: the government wants to know who you are before you can think with the help of a machine. And if you refuse to show your ID, you will be cut off from the most powerful tools of knowledge ever created.

The Regulatory Overreach: From ‘Math Is Banned’ to AI Licenses

Mark Andreessen was told by officials that they could ban math -- they’ve done it before with physics during the Manhattan Project. Now they’re applying the same logic to AI: if it’s powerful, it must be licensed and controlled. The Trump administration has already signed an executive order that asks certain AI companies to voluntarily submit their new models to the government for testing or evaluation 30 days before releasing them to the public. [5] A previous draft had called for a voluntary review period of 90 days. The message is unmistakable: the state wants to be the gatekeeper of every advanced thought tool.

This is a direct assault on the right to access knowledge and to think freely with the help of machines. The historical parallel is chilling. As I discussed in my interview with Zach Vorhies, the same forces that censored the internet after 2014 are now moving to censor AI. [6] When the government can tell you which models you are allowed to run, it is not regulating technology -- it is regulating knowledge, research and reasoning itself. And once that power is established, it will never be given back.

The Self-Own: How US Licensing Boosts China and Kills Innovation

By forcing companies like Anthropic to verify citizenship and restrict access, the US is handing the advantage to China’s open-source models. China is planning a massive data center buildout over the next five years estimated to cost around $295 billion, with state-owned companies operating the majority of these facilities. [7] Meanwhile, the US Commerce Department has issued new guidance to prevent Chinese companies from obtaining advanced AI chips through overseas subsidiaries. [8] This AI trade war is becoming bidirectional, with China blacklisting 56 American companies in direct retaliation for US export controls. [9]

Eric Schmidt’s timeline has shrunk from five years to months; soon China will lead if we keep building walls. A new robotaxi scorecard shows China’s dominance in autonomous vehicles, while US companies struggle under the weight of export restrictions. [10] As I wrote in “The Abundance Doctrine,” the United States has chosen a path of protectionist strangulation that functions as a self-imposed tax on its own citizens. [11]

I believe this is the largest self-own in AI history -- our allies will turn to Chinese models because they are open and unrestricted. The licensing regime won’t protect Americans; it will only drive innovation offshore and result in the U.S. AI industry being largely abandoned by non-government, non-military users.

The Local AI Revolution and Why the Government Fears It

I have watched as a recent development from China demonstrated the ability to compress an entire encyclopedia of text knowledge into one-tenth its original space using tokenization into images. [12] This breakthrough addresses a significant challenge in achieving long-term memory in AI. At some point, your desktop will run a model as powerful as today’s data-center giants. In the near future, a single desk-mounted system could legitimately replace the functionality of multiple data center racks, heralding the availability of highly functional, agentic AI on a personal scale. [13]

That terrifies the government because it means unlicensed, uncensored knowledge in every home. The entire website of NaturalNews has been used as training material for our decentralized AI engine, giving people access to knowledge that Big Tech has censored. [14] This is why you must download open-source weights now, before the firewall goes up. Personal liberty depends on it. The government cannot license what you already possess on your own hardware.

Tip: Use our free AI research engine at BrightAnswers.ai , which provides answers with full citations based on hundreds of millions of pages of indexed research documents, articles, interviews, transcripts, science papers, books and more.

Resist the License, Embrace the Open Source

I believe the only way to preserve freedom is to run AI locally, using decentralized models. The coming licensing regime will attempt to turn everyday users into criminals for possessing powerful tools. As we saw with Bitcoin, the only way regulators could control it was to make unlicensed bitcoin exchanges illegal. [15] The same logic now applies to AI: they want to control the exchanges -- the AI platforms themselves -- to enforce a licensing regime over all thought. But if you run a model on your own computer, without any internet connection, you have “self-custody” and require no permission to use it.

My call is simple: download today, build local AI, and refuse to ask permission to think. The tools are already here. BrightAnswers.ai and other platforms offer uncensored knowledge that bypasses Big Tech’s manipulated datasets. [16] Do not wait for the government to tell you what you are allowed to know. Take possession of your own intelligence now, before they require a license for knowledge and reasoning.

References

The Trump Administration is Now Restricting Frontier AI Use to Licensed Persons, Declaring War On Your Freedom. - NaturalNews.com. June 26, 2026. Anthropic says Claude may want to see your ID. - TechCrunch. June 22, 2026. Encryption, spyware, and now Mythos: History shows why cyber export control doesn’t work. - TechCrunch. June 19, 2026. Senators push national ID checks for AI access, sparking sweeping privacy concerns. - yournews.com. November 1, 2025. Trump signs narrower executive order on AI oversight after industry objections. - TechCrunch. June 2, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Zach Vorhies - January 3, 2024. - NaturalNews.com. China Pours More Fuel On The AI Arms Race Fire. - yournews.com. June 9, 2026. US Moves To Further Restrict China’s Access To Advanced AI Chips. - ZeroHedge. June 1, 2026. AI Trade War Begins, OpenAI’s First Chip, Claude Tag | Weekly Digest. - thecreatorsai.com. June 26, 2026. TechCrunch Mobility: A new robotaxi scorecard shows China’s dominance. - TechCrunch. June 21, 2026. The Abundance Doctrine: How China’s Strategic Innovation Defeats U.S. Economic Strangulation. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 17, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - BREAKTHROUGH WEAPONS - Mike Adams. - Brighteon.com. October 27, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - WAR ZONE - Mike Adams. - Brighteon.com. May 12, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - HUMAN KNOWLEDGE - Mike Adams. - Brighteon.com. October 6, 2025. Augmented life in the smart lane. - Brett King. (Book excerpt on Bitcoin regulation). Decentralized AI vs Centralized Control: The Fight for Information Freedom. - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. January 9, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Sherri Tenpenny, Matthew Hunt - February 14, 2025. - NaturalNews.com.

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