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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
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I will say it again. The current outrage over the misuse of Glyphosate as a “dessicant” to increase grain yield “by up to 10%” is missing the, very serious point. I do hate it. It does profit mainly large agribusiness and major chemical suppliers. It does “increase the incidence of chronic disease” to a significant degree.

But for the millions living on the edge of starvation Now that 10% is their next meal. For the parent willing to look under rocks, for grubs and worms, to feed a starving child Now, that bag of Food Aid flour means continued life Today!

For that parent, the political leader who decides to let Glycosate use continue “for now” is a savior and the litigant or protestor trying to shut down all Glyphosate use Now is a murderous threat.

I can afford to shop Organic, vary my diet, read labels more carefully. We can spare the time to review and debate how things got this bad, what needs to be done and who is to blame.

But for those millions or billions we are at the edge of global famine, leaning forward. For a significant percent of Them, the choices We make Now, mean life or death for Them.

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