The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Igz Navi's avatar
Igz Navi
4h

Don't worry Mike. AI doesn't feel pain.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
1h

Your comments don’t seem to foot with what Israel recently did to Iran’s both offensive and defensive capabilities. We were also able to sneak into Iran and mostly destroy their nuclear facilities. I don’t think their “allies” you mentioned want to get into the middle of a military conflict with the US, Israel and Iran.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture