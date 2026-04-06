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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
5h

Thanks for this. It makes perfect sense.

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
4h

Thank you for your thoughts. One thing is for sure. The official story that the US gov't is spreading is unbelievable, as in, not believable.

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