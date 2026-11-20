On today’s special episode of Decentralize.TV, host Mike Adams welcomed back Aaron Abke and James Benefico, creators of The Jesus Way podcast, alongside co-host Todd Pitner for a wide-ranging discussion on spirituality, early Christian history, and the case for decentralizing religious authority. The guests introduced themselves as researchers who deconstructed their evangelical and Catholic upbringings to pursue what they describe as the original gospel of Jesus, based on their study of the earliest sources. The conversation centered on their claim that the teachings of Jesus were later overwritten by the theology of Paul, producing a version of Christianity they argue diverges from the historical Nazarene movement. Adams framed the discussion around his broader theme of decentralization, extending it to spirituality by describing a need for a direct, personal relationship with the divine rather than dependence on centralized church institutions. The guests also criticized the use of Christianity to justify violence, pointing to recent political rhetoric as an example of what they called false images of God.

Abke and Benefico outlined what they present as the three pillars of Jesus’s gospel: repentance to enter the kingdom, obedience to remain in it, and service to others to increase in it. They argued that Jesus taught a works-based path centered on the greatest commandment to love God and love one’s neighbor, and that the Greek word for belief implies trust, obedience, and commitment rather than mere mental assent. Pitner, a self-described recovering Catholic, respectfully challenged the guests by defending a faith-centered view of salvation, prompting an extended debate about biblical authority, free will, and the corruption of scripture. The guests cited the Didache and the Dead Sea Scrolls to support their argument that the earliest Christian documents contain no trace of Pauline theology. James Benefico also linked the discussion to physical health, describing his Organic Muscle supplement company as an extension of his belief that the body is a temple and that ill health obstructs a person’s purpose. Both guests addressed artificial intelligence as a neutral tool that can serve either benevolent or harmful ends, with Abke noting that he uses AI music platforms to produce Christ-centered albums in reggae, hip hop, and metal styles. Adams concluded the discussion by arguing that AI will drive major job displacement and a collapse of the current monetary system before giving way to an era of decentralized abundance. The guests closed by urging listeners to love others, show kindness to animals, and pursue righteousness, which Abke described as an orientation toward God and service rather than blemishless perfection.

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