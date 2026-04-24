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Thomas Brown's avatar
Thomas Brown
15h

Ahriman's direct entry into the realm of reality from the 8th sphere. Locking man's view of reality to the constructed 8th sphere plane of existence. Controlled by soulless and forever jealous demonic force. You should look in to "the Dark Journalist". He gets in to so much more than Atlantis and Cayce.

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
16h

A) AI can never achieve consciousness because it is ARTIFICIAL... NOT ALIVE!

B) AI is TECHNOCRACY

The Technocracy movement never stopped.

It merged with Jewish Supremacy...

In fact AI and Technocracy comes from Jewish Supremacy... as does Fascism.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/alex-karp-loves-adolf-hitler-and

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