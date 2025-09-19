The Collapse of the Artificial Economy and the Rise of Self-Sufficiency

As the artificial economy propped up by decades of government fraud and election rigging crumbles under Trump’s fiscal reforms, millions face unemployment, inflation, and societal chaos. Radical leftists, funded by globalist elites, are already escalating violent protests—Tesla dealerships burn, mobs roam cities, and rogue military factions threaten instability. In this dystopian landscape, survival hinges on self-reliance, decentralized technology, and strategic preparedness.

Mike Adams of Brighteon Broadcast warns that the coming crisis—marked by hyperinflation, food shortages, and civil unrest—demands a radical shift toward off-grid living. The solution? AI and robotics, but not the cloud-connected, surveillance-laden versions pushed by Big Tech. Instead, Adams advocates for open-source, offline AI models and autonomous robots that empower individuals to grow food, produce medicine, and defend their homesteads without reliance on collapsing systems.

AI for Cognitive Augmentation: The Enoch Model

Adams emphasizes mastering prompt engineering—the ability to extract precise, actionable knowledge from AI—using tools like Brighteon’s Enoch, a decentralized AI trained on survival skills, herbal medicine, and off-grid agriculture. Unlike Google-censored search engines, Enoch operates independently, offering uncensored expertise on:

Home gardening (soil prep, pest control, high-yield crops)

Natural medicine (herbal antivirals, detox protocols, wound care)

Emergency preparedness (water purification, firearms maintenance, perimeter defense)

With internet fragmentation looming, Adams urges downloading local AI models (like Mistral or Alibaba’s Qin) via LM Studio, ensuring access even during blackouts or cyberattacks.

Robotics: The Future of Decentralized Labor

While globalists push AI-powered humanoids for centralized control, Adams sees affordable, open-source robots as critical for self-sufficient living:

Weed-pulling "dog bots" ($5,000 or less) automate labor-intensive farming.

Perimeter security drones (thermal-equipped) detect intruders before they strike.

Humanoid assistants (offline, no cloud links) handle chores like laundry, dishwashing, and food preservation.

The key? Avoid robots with opposable thumbs or cloud connectivity—these can be weaponized against owners. Instead, opt for modular, reprogrammable machines that serve without surveillance.

Gold, Guns, and Guarding Against Desperation

As fiat currency collapses, Adams stresses stacking physical gold and silver—immune to hyperinflation—while avoiding CBDCs, which enable totalitarian control. With unemployment projected at 50-75%, desperate mobs will target stockpiled resources. His survival blueprint includes:

Community-based aid (via churches or mutual aid networks) to help neighbors without enabling dependency.

Firearms training (AR-15s for defense against rogue robots or looters).

Food sovereignty (permaculture + robotic labor to offset supply chain failures).

The Final Warning: Adapt or Perish

Adams predicts World War III, with U.S. defeats in Iran, Ukraine, and Taiwan triggering economic ruin. The only path forward? Decentralization. Those who master AI-augmented cognition, robotic labor, and hard asset wealth will thrive—while those reliant on crumbling institutions face starvation or subjugation.

As the globalists push depopulation through wars, vaccines, and AI tyranny, Adams’ message is clear: Reject dependence. Embrace sovereignty. The future belongs to the prepared.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com