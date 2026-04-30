AI Being Intentionally Dumbed Down for Humans

Mike Adams discusses rising oil prices, now exceeding $120 per barrel (Brent crude), exacerbated by the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz—now in its third month—due to geopolitical tensions under Trump’s administration. He highlights supply chain disruptions, citing an alarming incident where a bulk food order arrived contaminated with rocks instead of the expected organic product, signaling systemic breakdowns in food production and distribution. Adams also interviews Cyrus Jansen, an American fluent in Mandarin, who contrasts China’s rapid advancements in AI, robotics, and electric vehicles (EVs) with Western decline, noting that over half of China’s cars are now EVs, often at a fraction of U.S. prices.

Adams critiques upcoming U.S. regulations, including AI-powered vehicle “kill switches” mandated by 2027, which he argues infringe on personal autonomy by allowing algorithms to override drivers. He warns of escalating societal instability, pointing to food shortages, rising fuel costs, and geopolitical conflicts as part of a deliberate depopulation agenda. Meanwhile, he promotes Health Ranger Store’s Mother’s Day sale, emphasizing lab-tested organic products and survival essentials. Adams concludes by advocating for decentralized solutions—like home gardening and open-source AI—to counter centralized control, urging preparedness amid collapsing systems.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com