AI Bots Form New Religions as Humans Become SkyNet Terminators

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams covers a wide range of topics, beginning with an introduction to upcoming segments, including an interview with the president of the Texas Hemp Business Council, a warning about financial counterparty risk, and a breaking report linking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs to increased psychiatric disorders. He also introduces a new AI avatar named Jane Lynn, who discusses the importance of lab-tested protein powders.

Adams shares a humorous video of his Belgian Malinois dog, Roadie, stacking toy rings on himself, showcasing the breed’s intelligence. He then transitions to discussing AI avatars, explaining their role in delivering news reports on topics like pesticides and pharmaceuticals. He defends their ethical use, comparing them to actors in traditional media.

A significant portion of the episode focuses on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs (e.g., Ozempic, Wegovy), citing a study linking them to heightened risks of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation—particularly among women and Black users. Adams criticizes these drugs as derived from venom peptides (originally sourced from Gila monsters), arguing they paralyze the vagus nerve, leading to severe side effects like chronic vomiting and psychiatric disturbances. He advocates for natural health alternatives, including nutrient-dense foods, exercise, and non-toxic peptides, directing listeners to free educational resources at BrightLearn.ai and AI-powered health advice at BrightAnswers.ai.

Adams also warns of impending financial collapse, urging listeners to reduce exposure to fiat currencies and counterparty risks (e.g., banks, brokerages) by investing in physical gold and silver. He highlights Battalion Metals as a trusted vaulting service and dismisses Bitcoin due to potential security vulnerabilities, favoring privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero instead.

In a geopolitical analysis, Adams asserts that the U.S. is irreversibly behind China in three critical areas: energy infrastructure, rare earth mineral production, and nuclear fuel enrichment. He argues that decades of policy failures have left the U.S. unable to compete militarily or industrially, predicting the collapse of American dominance.

Closing with a critique of America’s health crisis, Adams blames Big Pharma, processed foods, and toxic lifestyles for systemic decline. He emphasizes personal responsibility for health, rejecting reliance on government or medical institutions, and promotes self-education through his platforms (NaturalNews.com, Brighteon.com). The episode underscores themes of self-sufficiency, skepticism of centralized systems, and preparation for societal upheaval.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com