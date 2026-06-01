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Carlita Shaw's avatar
Carlita Shaw
10h

The main reason the AI bubble will burst, which no one is discussing, is the lack of natural resources, power and water to meet current growth demands. The Resource Elephant in the Singularity Room

The Realistic Energy & Resource Future for AI--https://carlitashaw.substack.com/p/the-resource-elephant-in-the-singularity?r=519isx

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