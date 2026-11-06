AI Bubble Collapsing Into Market Bloodbath + Depopulation Targets Democrats + Health Technology Inventor

On today’s broadcast, a global market crash has struck the United States, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries, according to Mike Adams in a financial alert, with over $3 trillion in market capitalization wiped out in the U.S. in a single day. Following a brief rally after the midterm elections, the Dow fell 3.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 4.4%, and the NASDAQ composite fell 5.5%, leaving it 10% below its peak, Adams reported. He said the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 12% in one session, with NVIDIA down 9.3%, AMD down 17%, Micron down 17.5%, and Broadcom down 10%, while the VIX fear gauge spiked 65%. Overseas, Adams noted that Tokyo’s Nikkei plunged 6% with a weekly loss of 9%, and South Korea’s KOSPI cratered another 8% on Friday morning, leaving it 47% below its 52-week high. He attributed the selloff to what he described as an AI speculative investment bubble built on what he called stupid valuations, and he stated that Democrats winning the midterms and promising to ban superintelligence were a primary cause. Adams said he holds no position in any of the affected stocks and described the bubble as highly leveraged and potentially the fastest crash in history.

Adams cited commentary from Ed Dowd that the crash represents the bursting of the AI bubble, and he compared current conditions to a forest fire in which dry conditions allow a single spark to trigger a blaze. He reported that since October 6, NVIDIA and Alphabet each lost $800 billion, Intel lost almost half its value, and other AI and chip stocks dropped about $5 trillion in combined value, adding that the Nikkei fell 18.5% in one month. In South Korea, Adams noted that Samsung and SK Hynix make up over half of the KOSPI’s market capitalization and together produce about 83% of global high-bandwidth memory, and he said the KOSPI fell 6% on November 5 before the additional 8% plunge, describing it as the market’s second major crash this year after a 44% collapse over 40 days in June and July. He also pointed to Chinese memory maker Changxin Memory Technologies as a competitive threat to Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix, and he mentioned that Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she will not block existing data center construction but will impose stricter requirements on new facilities. Adams predicted that some companies could go to zero and that an 80% to 90% correction is possible, while stating that he was celebrating the crash as a correction of capital misallocation and advising caution rather than attempting to catch falling stocks.

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