AI Can Be Exploited to Create Deadly Synthetic Protein Pathogens

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed the dangers of AI-generated viruses and synthetic proteins, warning that AI can accelerate the creation of biological weapons disguised as vaccines or gene therapies. He criticized modern virology, asserting that viruses have never been properly isolated and that the transmission of disease via viruses is a hoax; instead, he argued that certain proteins and mRNA instructions can act as toxins that harm human cells and be shed onto others. Adams raised concerns that AI models can hallucinate, potentially leading to dangerous protein structures being synthesized and released, and that malicious actors—including well-intentioned researchers who are misled—could use this technology to create harmful biological agents. He contrasted this with natural nutrients like zinc, quercetin, and sulforaphane, which he described as divinely designed protections against toxins, and announced a forthcoming free course on nutritional defenses against spike protein shedding and other environmental threats.

Adams also reflected on the coercion tactics used to gain public consent for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, arguing that while no one was physically forced, the loss of jobs, travel, and social access made refusal extremely inconvenient. He framed this as a deliberate strategy by globalist elites to achieve depopulation, comparing the situation to a deal with the devil where consent is manipulated. He urged listeners to be willing to face inconvenience and resist future mandates, emphasizing that defending one’s life will not be easy. The episode concluded with a discussion on the convergence of AI, bioweapons, and the suppression of DNA repair mechanisms, with Adams warning that the combination of spike protein shedding, 5G radiation, and potential nuclear fallout could lead to widespread chromosomal damage and societal collapse.

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