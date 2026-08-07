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Chief Wolf
6d

data centers ARE POISONOUS TO PEOPLE AND THE EARTH THEY LIVE UPON

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REPUBLIA's avatar
REPUBLIA
5d

Beyond a Reductive Elegance: CENREI Collaborator on Nature. “The naturally collaborative General Intelligence of nature will always immeasurably exceed every form of Artificial Intelligence.” https://republia.substack.com/p/beyond-a-reductive-elegance-note

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