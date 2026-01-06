AI derangement syndrome sparks debate: Critics dismiss tech as ‘Demonic,’ while advocates push decentralized solutions

AI Derangement Syndrome (AIDS) emerges —Critics dismiss AI as “black magic” or a hoax, mirroring past tech resistance (e.g., Luddites), while China and others surge ahead in AI adoption.

The AI Divide: Fear vs. Empowerment

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and governance, a vocal backlash—dubbed “AI Derangement Syndrome” (AIDS)—has emerged, with skeptics likening AI to “black magic” or a corporate hoax. Parallels are drawn to past resistance against disruptive technologies like the internet, while nations like China race ahead in AI adoption. Meanwhile, figures like Mike Adams warn that rejecting AI outright cedes ground to authoritarian control, urging instead for decentralized, open-source models to safeguard freedom.

The clash underscores a pivotal question: Will AI empower individuals or entrench dependency on centralized systems?

AI Derangement Syndrome: The New Tech Backlash

Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and developer of BrightAnswers.ai, observes that Western culture harbors an irrational fear of AI—akin to “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“People think AI is fake, that it’s just a bunch of Indians typing really fast,” Adams quipped. “They’re like my sixth-grade teacher who called floppy drives ‘voodoo.’”

Critics dismiss AI as “demonic” or a “magical box”, refusing to acknowledge its mathematical foundations. Yet, globally, nations like China, Japan, and Russia embrace AI without hesitation. Adams warns that this technophobic resistance mirrors historical Luddism—hindering innovation while adversaries advance.

Microsoft’s AI Monopoly vs. Decentralized Alternatives

Microsoft’s rebranding of Office to “Microsoft 365 Copilot” signals a push toward AI-integrated corporate control, raising concerns about monopolization. Adams urges users to abandon Microsoft, advocating for open-source alternatives like LibreOffice and decentralized AI tools such as BrightAnswers.ai.

“You don’t need AI in your Word processor,” Adams argues. “Use free, uncensored AI models that don’t feed Big Tech’s surveillance machine.”

His BrightAnswers.ai platform, trained on 250,000 books and 100,000 scientific papers, offers CIA-level intelligence reports—without corporate censorship.

AI as a Tool for Liberty

Adams frames AI as a decentralized force for freedom, countering government and corporate dominance:

“AI supports self-reliance, sustainability, and offline knowledge.”

“Rejecting AI won’t stop it—it’ll just leave you defenseless.”

His open-source AI models, available for free download, empower users with uncensored research, bypassing Big Tech’s narrative control.

The Future: AI Warfare & Economic Shifts

Adams warns of AI-driven job displacement, predicting 50% of remote jobs will vanish within 1-3 years as AI agents outperform humans in tasks like customer service, claims processing, and email management. Meanwhile, humanoid robots threaten blue-collar jobs in factories, warehouses, and agriculture.

Yet, he sees opportunity: “Replace 80% of government workers with AI agents—make government leaner.”

Conclusion: Adapt or Be Left Behind

The AI revolution is unstoppable—those who adapt will thrive; those who resist will be left behind. As Adams puts it:

“If you think AI is fake, you’re like the people who called floppy drives ‘voodoo.’ Wake up—the future is here.”

For those seeking uncensored AI tools, visit BrightAnswers.ai and Brighteon.com.

