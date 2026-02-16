AI Inflection Shock, the Dunning-Kruger Effect and why Hollywood is Toast

The video discusses the rapid advancements in AI and its potential to replace millions of jobs across various industries, including remote work, customer service, legal professions, and even Hollywood filmmaking. Mike Adams, emphasizes that AI-powered tools—such as AI-generated books, music, and video—are already disrupting traditional industries by enabling decentralized creativity. He predicts that within the next few years, AI will automate most white-collar jobs, making Hollywood studios and platforms like Netflix obsolete as individuals gain the ability to create high-quality films and media using AI tools.

Adams highlights the “Dunning-Kruger effect,” explaining that many people—particularly in Hollywood and conservative circles—underestimate AI’s capabilities due to overconfidence in their own irreplaceability. He argues that AI is not just a technological shift but a fundamental transformation in how knowledge and creativity are produced. He also touches on geopolitical implications, noting China’s leadership in AI development compared to America’s declining competitiveness. The video concludes with a call to embrace AI as a tool for empowerment, decentralization, and human progress rather than resisting inevitable change.

