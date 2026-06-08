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D C Younger's avatar
D C Younger
16h

In the 60’s a movie, The Time Machine, had the hero, Rod Taylor venture into the future where the passive Eloi.. were victimized by the monstrous Morlocks. The passive Eloi humans were taken care of like rabbits by the monsters. This was the future Earth. Maybe H.G. Wells saw the future AI cannibalization of humanity.

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