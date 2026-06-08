Introduction: A Crisis of Thought

When it comes to how AI is being deployed today, we are witnessing something far more dangerous than a market correction or a tech bubble. We are living through an unprecedented crash in human cognition.

I believe the relentless hype around artificial intelligence is blinding us to the real catastrophe: the masses are eagerly outsourcing their minds to machines, trading their ability to think for the convenience of having a digital oracle answer every question. Meanwhile, the globalist elite are busy building their silicon gods, constructing a surveillance infrastructure that will one day render human decision-making obsolete -- or worse, punish it.

This is not hyperbole. As I warned in my earlier article on AI advancements, the assumption that human cognitive superiority is unassailable has been shattered. [1] The same technology that can write an essay or diagnose a disease is also being used to create AI-generated female influencers that deceive lonely men into falling in love with pixels, as reported by Zero Hedge. [2] This is what I call the Great Stupening: a slow, voluntary lobotomy performed by the very tools that were supposed to amplify our brain power. Instead, they are compromising it.

The AI Bubble: Echoes of 1999

Today’s AI investment mania looks hauntingly like the dot-com bubble, except the stakes are higher and the collateral damage will be measured in human potential, not just dollars. We saw Oracle and OpenAI abruptly scrap their Texas data center expansion plans in March 2026, a clear sign that the promised returns on AI infrastructure are not materializing as projected. [3] Yet the government, under the Trump administration, continues to pour billions into projects like Stargate, fueled by leveraged debt from SoftBank and other speculators. While AI technology itself is highly capable and truly revolutionary, the mindless over-investment in AI infrastructure is a fragile house of cards.

Michael Burry, the investor who famously predicted the 2008 crash, is now shorting Nvidia and Palantir -- companies whose valuations depend largely on AI hype. Data center power demands are insatiable, and as I noted in my analysis of the compute crunch, the global economy is seizing up from a catastrophic shortage of the physical hardware required to execute the AI dream. [4] When the over-investment bubble bursts, it will take down not just speculative capital but the illusion that AI can solve problems faster than we can create them.

China’s Threat to the Silicon Gods of the West

While America’s tech giants stumble under the weight of their own hubris, China is quietly stealing the game. Huawei’s tau scaling, a new approach that makes Moore’s Law look obsolete, threatens Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips. [5] Moreover, Chinese models like DeepSeek offer 98% of the capability of U.S. frontier models at 1% of the cost, as my interview with Seth Holehouse revealed. [6] This is not a minor competitive edge -- it is a fundamental disruption of the revenue models that Western AI companies depend on.

As I documented in my article on DeepSeek V4, the recent release of that model is a paradigm-shifting earthquake that fractured the foundations of American technological hegemony. [7] The U.S. response so far has been to double down on censorship and trade barriers, but you cannot stop a tsunami with a wall. The Chinese are building AI that works better and cheaper (and with far smarter algorithms such as sparse attention and KV cache compression), and they are doing it while the West is busy censoring its own brightest minds and demanding government review of AI models before they are released to the public.

The Surveillance State: Microsoft’s Recall and the War on Privacy

Related to all this is the fact that our privacy is also under constant threat from the tech giants. The greatest threat to human freedom is not Skynet -- it is Windows. Microsoft’s Recall feature, which takes screenshots of your activity every few seconds and feeds the data to its servers (with NSA back doors, no doubt) under the guise of convenience, turns every Windows computer into a surveillance device. [8] In a similar story, the CDC is spending $260 million to build a national public-private network that will collect unprecedented amounts of individual health data, all powered by AI-driven models. [8] This is a panopticon of epic proportions, and it is being constructed with our tax dollars to enslave us and monitor us under automated authoritarian regimes.

In my view, the only sane response to this is to abandon Windows and embrace Linux-based systems. As I demonstrated with the Above Phone, a de-Googled, privacy-focused phone that runs on open-source software, it is possible to reclaim your digital sovereignty. [9] The establishment wants you to believe that privacy is dead, but that’s a lie designed to make you complacent. You can run local AI on Linux with open-source models, bypassing Big Tech’s surveillance entirely. You can even replace all your Microsoft tools with free, open source office suite software products, both on Windows and Linux. The tools exist. The question is whether you have the will to use them.

The Great Stupening: Losing Our Brains to AI

The real crisis is not simply that AI will take our jobs -- it is that we are willingly abdicating the mental effort required to solve problems ourselves. Many people no longer memorize directions, because Google Maps does it for them. They no longer write, because ChatGPT can generate emails and reports. They no longer debate, because they can ask AI to settle disputes. This mass outsourcing of cognition is creating a generation that cannot think critically, solve problems, or evaluate evidence without digital crutches.

As I wrote in my analysis of AI’s fragility, the assumption that complex reasoning is a uniquely human trait has kept us complacent. [1] But the real danger is internal: when we use AI mindlessly while failing to engage our own brains, we are allowing our own neural pathways to atrophy.

Parents must keep children away from AI tutors and smartphones, and teach them to think in reality -- in gardens, in forests, in conversations with real people -- not through screens. If we do not reverse this trend, we will breed a species of intellectual dependents who cannot survive a power outage, let alone a complex crisis.

A Path Forward: Off-Grid, Decentralized, and Self-Reliant

The antidote to the Great Stupening is decentralization. I believe we must invest in solar panels, sodium-ion batteries, and local off-grid power to bypass the fragile grid and the surveillance infrastructure that depends on it. [10] At the same time, we must run our own AI locally on Linux, using open-source models that respect privacy and cannot be censored by government or corporate overlords. [11]

We have to own our own AI hardware, in other words. Self-custody of cognition.

This is about sovereignty. The same technology that can enslave us can also liberate us, if we use it wisely. As I have argued throughout this article, the key is to remain in control: decentralize your life, keep your data local, and never outsource your judgment to a machine that can be turned against you. The future belongs not to those who surrender to the algorithm, but to those who master it while staying grounded in reality. The choice is yours: stupefaction or sovereignty.

To stay informed, follow my podcasts and interviews at BrightVideos.com and watch the 100+ free episodes of my Decentralize TV show at Decentralize.TV

References

AI Advancements Expose the Fragility of Human Intelligence. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 18, 2026. “A Societal Loss Of Humanity”: Older Men Are Falling In Love With A Deluge Of AI Generated Female Influencers. - Zero Hedge. April 26, 2026. Oracle, OpenAI Scrap Texas Data Center Expansion Plan, AI Stocks Decline. - NaturalNews.com. Chase Codewell. March 11, 2026. The Compute Crunch: How AI’s Unstoppable Demand is Creating a Hardware Famine for Years to Come. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 18, 2026. Health Ranger Report - THE 10 SECOND A.I. WAR - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. January 14, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Seth Holehouse. January 31, 2025. DeepSeek V4: The Chinese Shockwave That Will Devastate US Tech and Corporate America. - NaturalNews.com. March 18, 2026. A Panopticon of Epic Proportions: CDC Awards $260 Million to Track Disease Outbreaks in Massive Surveillance Scheme. - ChildrensHealthDefense.org. September 29, 2023. Brighteon Broadcast News - THEY LEARNED IT FROM US - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. August 19, 2025. Bright Videos News - THE GREAT CRATERING - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. February 6, 2026. Decentralized Sovereignty: Open-Source Tools and UNAs Challenge Centralized Control. - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. November 18, 2025. Physical Intelligence: The Science of How the Body and the Mind Guide Each Other Through Life. Scott Grafton. The Reality Bubble. Ziya Tong.

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