Some Things Should Never Be Unleashed

Artificial intelligence has crossed a line that should alarm every living human being. Researchers at Stanford University and the Arc Institute used generative AI models to produce 16 novel bacteriophages -- complete, functional viral genomes that successfully infect and kill bacteria in the laboratory [1]. The BBC reports this marks “the first time whole genomes have been successfully designed by AI” [2]. The researchers insist these creations “pose no threat to people” [2].

I believe that is dangerously naive. This isn’t a scientific breakthrough; it’s more like a bioweapon prototype announced in academic robes.

Here’s why this matters: AI lets one person do the work of ten, and that applies to bioweapons just as much as coding or translation. What once required government laboratories and billions in funding can now be accomplished by a single researcher with a generative model. And the same institutions that brought us gain-of-function research are celebrating this achievement as if it were a gift to humanity, rather than a threat to our existence.

I Believe AI-Generated Viruses Are a Bioweapon in the Making

The Stanford and Arc Institute researchers who produced those 16 novel bacteriophages weren’t working with exotic bioweapons equipment; they were working with algorithms. The same AI systems that “continue to learn without human supervision,” as Scientific American documented in its coverage of generative adversarial networks, are now being applied to the building blocks of life [3].

The researchers claim these phages infect bacteria, not humans. But the technique, once demonstrated, cannot be undiscovered. The same generative models that designed bacterial viruses can be pointed at human proteins tomorrow.

Consider what DARPA is already doing. In July 2025, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced programs that form a pipeline for turning indirect machine readouts of purported “unknown biothreat” samples into operationalizable digital protein sequences -- using algorithms rather than direct observation [4]. They’re building the AI bioweapons pipeline in plain sight, and the Stanford researchers have just handed them the proof of concept.

Researchers bragging about synthetic viruses are really announcing new pathogenic proteins, and I believe that deserves alarm, not applause. Pandora’s Box is already in the rearview mirror at this point. The bioweapons train has left the station...

First, Let’s Be Clear: These Are Not Viruses. They Are Toxins.

Mainstream virology has never honestly proven viral isolation or contagion. As Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman have meticulously demonstrated -- and I’ve discussed this extensively on my broadcasts -- no scientific institution, government body, research university, or corporation has ever isolated these virus particles from an infected individual [5]. Without physical standards for pathogens like SARS-CoV-2, it’s challenging to verify whether laboratory findings truly reflect real-world conditions [6].

What we call viruses are really proteins and protein fragments that can be pathogenic. Consider the striking analysis raised by modernity.news: could the COVID-19 spike protein have been not viral at all, but rather the spike-shaped HERV-K -- an ancient endogenous retroviral protein encoded in human DNA and known to activate during inflammation and stress [7]? When overexpressed, HERV-K has been linked to the same symptoms seen in COVID and mRNA vaccine injury: cancer, neurological problems, immune system dysfunction [7].

So when AI designs synthetic viruses, it is designing novel molecular structures -- toxic proteins -- that can disrupt human biology, biochemistry and immunology. These are toxins, plain and simple. Calling them “viruses” gives them a false legitimacy, as if they were natural phenomena rather than engineered poisons.

The People Running This Experiment Are Either Evil or Misled

Bad-faith actors can use AI to mass-produce protein toxins. That’s not speculation; it’s the logical endpoint of a research trajectory that includes DARPA’s biothreat programs and the Pentagon’s decades of gain-of-function research. The same corrupt system that gave us gain-of-function bioweapons -- the system Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught promoting in a 2012 video -- now wants us to believe AI-designed viruses are a medical miracle [8].

The same system will call these engineered toxins “vaccines,” “gene therapies” or “prescription drugs.” We already saw this with the spike protein, which I reported enters cell nuclei and suppresses the DNA repair engine of the human body, potentially unleashing cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders and accelerated aging [9].

Even well-meaning researchers inside the medical establishment are usually unwitting pawns of a system that profits from sickness and pushes depopulation. They genuinely believe they’re advancing science. But they’re actually advancing a global depopulation agenda targeting humans.

Here’s the reality: the same pharmaceutical machine that brought us mRNA injections without long-term safety trials, that covered up vaccine injuries, that continues to push experimental shots on the elderly -- that same machine is now salivating over AI-designed biological agents. They will be sold as “the next generation of medicine,” and they will be nothing more than engineered toxins with patent numbers.

AI Hallucinations Could Turn ‘Helpful’ Proteins Into Nightmares

AI hallucinates. It fabricates facts in text, invents people who don’t exist, and generates images that never happened. Scientific American has documented how AI can produce lifelike photographs that fool the human eye [10] -- and how these generative systems sometimes fail in unpredictable ways [3]. If AI hallucinates in text and images, it will also hallucinate protein structures, folding patterns and receptor sites.

A single missed mutation can convert a benign protein into a deadly toxin. When generative AI designs a viral genome, there is no way to predict every emergent property of the resulting molecular machine.

The researchers behind the 16 AI-designed phages claim no harmful proteins were made. That’s not reassuring. That’s the same assurance we heard before every vaccine disaster. The consequences of an AI hallucination in synthetic biology aren’t a weird image or a nonsense paragraph; they’re a novel pathogenic protein that no natural immune system has ever encountered. We are training machines to invent biologically novel poisons -- and we’re doing it without a kill switch.

Nature Already Engineered the Defenses We Need

Here’s the part the bioweapons crowd doesn’t want you to know: nature already engineered the defenses we need. Natural nutrients -- astaxanthin, phycocyanin (in spirulina), sulforaphane and vitamin C -- protect genetic integrity against protein toxins and oxidative stress.

In my own work, I’ve focused on three key areas to maintain health and resilience: reducing inflammation, neutralizing pathogens, and using strong antioxidants [11]. This isn’t guesswork; it’s biological reality. High-dose vitamin C, taken in incremental doses of up to 1,000 milligrams per hour during waking hours, can provide profound nutritional support against oxidative damage [12]. Magnesium and vitamin C are also crucial components of cognitive health and immune resilience [13]. (Vitamin C also makes astaxanthin work better and longer, for reasons involving chemistry and oxidative states.)

Instead of trusting synthetic biology from the same institutions that brought us gain-of-function research and mRNA injections, I believe we should rely on God’s intelligent design and natural medicine to counter this new threat. The human immune system, supported by proper nutrition, is the most sophisticated defense mechanism in existence. It has survived every pathogen nature ever threw at it -- and it will outperform any AI-designed toxin if we give it the nutritional support it deserves.

Conclusion: The Knowledge Cannot Be Unlearned

We never should have learned to use machines to construct pathogenic proteins. But the knowledge is out there now, and it cannot be unlearned.

The question isn’t whether AI-designed biological agents will be weaponized; it’s whether we’ll be prepared when they are. Our defense is not in the CDC, the WHO, or Big Pharma. Our defense is in our own immune systems, strengthened by natural medicine and the intelligent design of the natural world.

Trust nature. Trust your body. And do not trust the people who are building the next plague with a neural network.

Within a few weeks, I’ll be releasing a free course that teaches the astonishing secrets for genetic defense and genetic repair using targeted nutritional strategies. These can protect you from bioweapons as well as radioisotope fallout (post nuclear war). Watch this site for an upcoming announcement about that full course, which will be released at no charge.

References

Scientists Warn Of Urgent AI Biosecurity Threat. - Zero Hedge. Steve Watson. August 7, 2026. Artificial Intelligence used to design brand new viruses. - BBC News. August 6, 2026. Scientific American — April 2018. AI-Generated DARPA Biothreats Are Coming… - Modernity News. Jon Fleetwood. August 8, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Brighteon.com. Mike Adams. Bright Videos News - OBSOLETE HUMANS. - BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams. January 16, 2026. Was The Wuhan ‘COVID Spike’ Really HERV-K—A Human Protein Mistaken For A Virus? - Modernity News. Jon Fleetwood. November 7, 2025. 2012 Video of Fauci Promoting Gain-of-Function Bioweapons. - Mercola.com. June 8, 2021. SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine spike protein enters cell nuclei, suppresses DNA repair engine of the human body, will unleash explosion of cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders, and accelerated aging. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. November 2, 2021. Spot the Fake: Artificial Intelligence Can Produce Lifelike Photographs. - Scientific American. Lawrence Greenemeier. Mike Adams interview with Paul Cottrell. April 11, 2023. Brighteon Broadcast News - Full Enoch 2 announcement. - Brighteon.com. Mike Adams. October 10, 2025. 2025 10 10 BBN Interview with Dr. Kirk Moore . Mike Adams. October 10, 2025.

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