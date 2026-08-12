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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
1d

Agree with you, since there is an underlying mission to have less people.

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Teller Limon's avatar
Teller Limon
1d

My question is if they have never been able to isolate a virus, have they ever been able to isolate a vitamin? All the vitamins I see in the stores are chemically created.

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