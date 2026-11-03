In today’s episode of Decentralize TV, Mike Adams, Todd Pitner, and Zach Vorhies discuss Anthropic’s disclosed financial growth, its competitive position in AI, and the broader implications for open source models and employment. Vorhies presents Anthropic’s reported revenue progression from $40 million in 2023 to $400 million in 2024, $4 billion in 2025, and $16 billion in the first half of the current year, describing it as roughly tenfold annual growth. He asserts that Anthropic’s Opus 5.5 model has made the company the leading AI firm and that OpenAI has delayed its own S1 filing because it fears Anthropic. Adams offers counterpoints, noting that Anthropic has signed agreements to pay almost $800 billion to Broadcom, AMD, Microsoft, Google, and others over roughly five to six years, which he calculates would require about $100 billion in annual revenue to meet. Pitner expresses skepticism about a $2 trillion valuation and says he would not invest personally because investors could be left holding the bag. Vorhies responds that Anthropic could justify the valuation through a recursive self-improving loop and by capturing military and corporate AI spending.

The discussion then turns to labor and open source alternatives, with Vorhies arguing that companies will shift payroll into AI budgets and citing a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is offering buyout packages to about 60,000 engineers. Adams and Vorhies discuss DeepSeek and Qwen as lower-cost open source options that can run locally for privacy and data control, while Adams notes that Anthropic’s systems are known for refusals in areas such as cyber defense. Vorhies also describes an experiment in which flipping two neurons in a Qwen 27B model reportedly produced extreme and harmful outputs, which he says raises serious concerns about self-modifying AI systems. The speakers connect this risk to questions about recursive self-improvement and the economic limits of replacing human labor, with Adams asking who will buy corporate products if mass unemployment reduces consumer demand. The episode also includes demonstrations of AI-generated games and Adams’s BrightKB knowledge base, which he says runs locally without a GPU and is intended as an open source research tool. The speakers conclude that open source AI and decentralized tools may offer alternatives, while Vorhies predicts continued disruption from increasingly capable models.

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