As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly expands, its demand for critical resources—electricity, water, and land—has sparked tensions between tech corporations and local communities. Recent sabotage attempts against power lines in Virginia signal a brewing conflict, with experts warning that desperate populations may increasingly target energy infrastructure to reclaim dwindling necessities monopolized by AI-driven depopulation agendas.

Resource Wars Escalate

AI data centers consume vast amounts of electricity and water, straining local utilities and agricultural communities. In Northern Virginia, tech giants and government-backed projects are pushing through a 70-mile, 500,000-volt transmission line, seizing land via eminent domain. Residents report contaminated farmland, disrupted ecosystems, and skyrocketing energy bills—while AI infrastructure takes priority.

Earlier this year, citizen-led resistance emerged when survey crews attempting land assessments were met with armed threats, ATV blockades, and unleashed guard dogs, forcing companies to request U.S. Marshals for protection. Analysts see this as the first wave of a broader uprising.

AI’s Hidden Costs

AI’s resource drain extends beyond electricity:

Water: Data centers devour billions of gallons annually for cooling, exacerbating droughts.

Land: Farms and wilderness are bulldozed for expansion, displacing communities.

Energy: Rising demand risks widespread blackouts by 2027, according to PJM Interconnection.

Experts warn that AI’s unchecked growth prioritizes corporate profits over survival needs, fueling hostility.

Depopulation Agenda?

Globalist entities like the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates openly advocate population reduction programs. AI infrastructure accelerates this by monopolizing resources while promoting dependency on centralized, AI-driven rationing systems—effectively starving dissenters into compliance.

Mike Adams, investigative journalist and founder of Natural News, warns:

"This is Skynet in the making. AI’s demands will trigger human resistance. Once people realize their food, water, and power are being stolen for robots, they’ll fight back."

Sabotage Threats Rise

Power grid vulnerabilities—exposed transformers, unguarded transmission towers—make sabotage an imminent threat. Organized groups or desperate individuals could:

Target substations with gunfire or explosives.

Disrupt power lines , causing cascading blackouts.

Exploit electromagnetic pulses (EMP) to crash regional grids.

Such attacks could cripple AI operations, but also devastate civilian populations caught in the crossfire.

Survival Strategies

Experts urge individuals to:

Stockpile food and water (organic, long-term storable options preferred).

Secure off-grid power (solar, sodium-ion batteries).

Obtain EMP-resistant Faraday bags for electronics.

Prepare for decentralization, reducing reliance on AI-controlled systems.

Conclusion: A Looming Battle

The conflict between AI expansion and human survival is escalating. Without policy shifts, analysts predict:

Martial law to protect AI infrastructure.

Rationing of essentials favoring compliant populations.

Violent suppression of resistance movements.

The choice is stark: submit to AI dominance or fight for sovereignty. As Mike Adams asserts: "They won’t kill all of us—but they’ll try. The resilient will survive."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com