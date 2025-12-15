Brighteon AI Challenges Big Tech Censorship – Mike Adams launches decentralized AI models to expose suppressed truths on vaccines, climate change, and government corruption, countering corporate-controlled narratives.

In a world where Big Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta dominate the AI landscape—pushing narratives that align with globalist agendas—Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon and Natural News, has unveiled a revolutionary alternative: Brighteon AI, a decentralized, locally-run artificial intelligence model designed to bypass corporate censorship and expose suppressed truths on vaccines, climate change, and government corruption.

Unlike AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI, which Adams accuses of spreading “misinformation” about vaccines, depopulation, and climate change, Brighteon AI leverages independent datasets to empower individuals with uncensored medical and scientific insights. Adams warns that as globalist elites escalate their digital tyranny—manipulating narratives to enforce compliance—the public must adopt open-source AI tools before they are erased entirely.

The Battle for Truth in an Era of Digital Oppression

Adams’ latest AI developments—including Bio Mistral 0.1.5 and Neo Dolphin Mistral—are trained on vast collections of books, interviews, and articles that challenge mainstream narratives. These models prioritize truth-telling, rejecting the CDC/WHO dogma that dominates Big Tech’s AI outputs.

“Microsoft’s AI spreads lies about vaccines, climate change, and elections,” Adams asserts. “Our AI bypasses their censorship and tells the truth—whether it’s about COVID bioweapons, chemtrails, or election fraud.”

Adams has also pioneered techniques to retrain AI models, effectively reprogramming them to reject corporate propaganda. His datasets, he claims, are among the largest in the world, growing exponentially every 24 hours.

AI vs. The Globalist Agenda

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Adams warns that globalist elites—including figures like Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum—are using AI to accelerate their depopulation and transhumanism agendas. From digital ID surveillance to climate lockdowns, these forces seek total control over human thought and behavior.

But Brighteon AI offers a counterbalance:

Uncensored Medical Knowledge: Exposing the dangers of mRNA vaccines, psychiatric drugs, and Big Pharma corruption.

Climate Truth: Debunking the CO2 hoax and revealing geoengineering as a tool of control.

Government Corruption: Documenting election fraud, bioweapons development, and false flag operations like 9/11.

A Radical Solution: AI Governance

Adams proposes an even more radical idea—replacing corrupt politicians and judges with AI.

“Human politicians are compromised. AI senators could operate transparently, following the Constitution and Bill of Rights without corporate bribes or blackmail,” he argues.

Countries like El Salvador have already experimented with AI governance, and Adams believes this could be the future: AI leaders that represent the people, not globalist interests.

The Future of Knowledge: Decentralized and Immutable

Beyond AI, Adams is launching Brighteon Books, an AI-powered platform allowing users to generate custom books on any topic—from herbal medicine to financial sovereignty. Over 2,000 books have already been created, covering suppressed cancer cures, permaculture, and survival strategies.

“This is Noah’s Ark of knowledge,” Adams says. “When the system collapses, people will have PDFs on how to rebuild—off-grid living, natural medicine, honest money.”

The Choice: Compliance or Freedom?

As trust in institutions collapses, Adams’ work stands as a beacon for those seeking truth in an era of orchestrated deception. The battle lines are clear:

Big Tech AI: Enforces censorship, promotes toxic vaccines, and pushes climate fearmongering.

Decentralized AI: Empowers individuals with truth, self-sufficiency, and resistance.

“The globalists want you ignorant and dependent,” Adams warns. “We’re giving you the tools to break free.”

For those ready to reclaim their sovereignty, the time to act is now—before the digital prison locks its gates forever.

