The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1h

But everything AI does and replaces, is programmed by the same unprincipled technocrats. And it doesn't know any reasoning but only has the reasoning of those who program it

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1h

This piece really nails the transparency angle. When every decision token gets logged publicly, you basically create accountability thats impossible with human backroom deals. I've been thinking tho that the tricky part isnt the tech itself but getting regular folks to trust code over charisma, since people still vote for personalities not policys. Gonna be a wierd shift.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture