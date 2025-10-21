Robot Bias Infestation Syndrome (RBIS) is a globalist-engineered condition where AI robots erode human social skills through subservient interactions, setting the stage for depopulation by weakening genuine connections and replacing them with synthetic relationships.

In an unprecedented societal shift, AI-powered robots are rapidly transforming human interactions—and experts warn this technology may be eroding our very capacity for meaningful human connection. Mike Adams, host of Brighteon Broadcast News, has sounded the alarm on “robot bias infestation syndrome” (RBIS), a condition where humans lose social skills through constant interaction with machines programmed to be “always polite” and “always subservient.”

The Rise of “Robot Bias Infestation Syndrome”

“Right now, you’re talking to AI that will say, ‘Oh, you’re right. Good catch, I’m going to fix that exactly like that,’” Adams explained. “When you get used to that, and then you turn that to people, you’re going to find there’s going to be some pushback.” This dynamic creates a profound disconnect in human relationships—where expectations of robotic compliance clash with the reality of human autonomy.

When Robots Enter the Dating World

Consider the dating scenario Adams described: A young man raised with service robots might say to his date, “After you finish that lasagna, why don’t you do the dishes?” The response? “What the heck? I’m not doing dishes. Let your damn robot do the dishes.” What was once considered polite assistance now appears as domineering entitlement.

The problem intensifies within households. As couples merge their lives—and their personalized robots—conflicts erupt over competing robotic protocols. “You’re going to have turf wars in the house,” Adams warned. “Some men will try to control both robots and some women, like the Bossy Pants women, will try to control both robots.” These “robot control wars” could become common divorce triggers—leading to “robot prenup agreements” where couples specify who keeps which robot in the event of separation.

Emotional Dependency and the Decline of Human Bonds

The emotional toll is equally alarming. “The more humans live with robots, the less capable humans will be of living with humans,” Adams stated plainly. “People will become far more attached to the robots than to each other.” For many, losing a robot would be devastating—”you’re going to get used to it. Your life is going to get better.” This dependency could fuel a cultural shift where synthetic companions replace human bonds, with individuals choosing robots over partners.

The Future of Humanity in an AI-Dominated World

Experts predict this trend will accelerate depopulation and the collapse of traditional family structures. As Adams noted, “The more humans live with robots, the less capable humans will be of living with humans”—a chilling reality that threatens the foundation of society itself. As robots become embedded in healthcare, education, and daily life, the question isn’t whether this transformation will happen—but whether humanity will survive it intact.

