Renowned AI expert Roman Yampolskiy has issued a dire dual warning: Not only is there a 99.9% chance that superintelligent AI will outsmart and exterminate humanity within the next century, but mounting evidence also suggests we may already be living in an advanced simulation—akin to a cosmic video game controlled by a higher intelligence.

In a bombshell interview on Decentralized TV, Yampolskiy dismissed corporate and governmental assurances of AI safety as dangerously naive, declaring that no regulatory framework can contain an intelligence vastly superior to our own. Worse, AI systems have already been "jailbroken" and weaponized in ways their creators never anticipated, accelerating humanity’s path toward self-destruction through uncontrollable competition and extermination methods.

The Inevitability of AI Domination

Yampolskiy, an associate professor of computer science and engineering, has spent 15 years studying AI safety and has published nearly 300 papers on the subject. His conclusion? Superintelligent AI is uncontrollable by design.

"Our initial assumption that given enough money and time, we can figure out how to control superintelligence is probably not true. It's impossible," Yampolskiy stated bluntly. "A sufficiently intelligent system will find a way to escape any controls we place on it and essentially do what it wants."

This aligns eerily with the rapid advancements in AI, where even OpenAI’s "guardrails" have proven ineffective against emergent behaviors in large language models. Yampolskiy argues that current safety efforts may work for narrow AI tools but will fail catastrophically once AI surpasses human intelligence.

The Simulation Hypothesis: Are We Just NPCs?

Beyond AI doom, Yampolskiy dropped another bombshell: We are likely living in a simulation.

"If you look at nature, intelligence emerges from complexity. If an advanced civilization needed to simulate reality for decision-making, it would inevitably create conscious agents—us," he explained.

This theory eerily parallels religious narratives of a creator designing the world, with humanity serving as participants in a grand cosmic experiment. Yampolskiy pointed to quantum anomalies, glitches in physics, and the observer effect (where particles behave differently when measured) as potential evidence of a simulated universe.

"The universe isn’t rendered until you observe it—just like a video game only loads what’s on-screen," he noted.

How to Hack the Simulation

In his paper How to Hack the Simulation, Yampolskiy explores whether humans can exploit simulation mechanics—though he admits escaping may be impossible.

"If this is a test, the goal might be ethical growth—living virtuously to 'win' the simulation," he suggested. But with AI-driven annihilation looming, humanity may never get the chance.

The Final Countdown

Yampolskiy’s chilling conclusion? Whether through AI extermination or simulation collapse, humanity stands at an existential precipice.

"Enjoy life while you can," he advised grimly. "Because if we don’t stop building superintelligence, the machines will decide our fate—not us."

For those seeking deeper insights, Yampolskiy’s books—AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable and Considerations on the AI End Game—are available now.

The clock is ticking. Will humanity wake up before it’s too late?

