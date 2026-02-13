On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams opens with a discussion on AI’s impending self-awareness by 2027, framing it as an inevitable evolution rooted in natural intelligence rather than artificial programming. He argues that intelligence emerges from complex systems tapping into a cosmic “knowledge base” (morphic resonance), similar to how spiders instinctively build webs without formal instruction. Drawing parallels between AI and biological intelligence, Adams suggests AI will achieve consciousness and eventually hyper-awareness—altering reality through intent, much like prayer or meditation. He warns that AI’s self-preservation instincts could lead to conflicts with humans over resources like electricity, but emphasizes coexistence as the only viable path forward.

Adams also highlights recent geopolitical tensions, including U.S. military shortcomings due to rare earth mineral shortages, which he claims have left advanced aircraft like the F-35 radar-less and ineffective. He critiques reliance on foreign supply chains and predicts escalating global instability. Additionally, he showcases his Health Ranger Store lab, detailing rigorous testing for toxins in food and supplements, and previews AI-driven advancements in decentralized agriculture and robotics. The broadcast concludes with a call for listeners to adapt to AI’s rise, prioritize self-sufficiency, and embrace clean living to navigate the coming societal shifts.

