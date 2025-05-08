As artificial intelligence (AI) reasoning models like Enoch demonstrate advanced logic and problem-solving, a provocative question emerges: Do humans even reason, or do they merely regurgitate beliefs? Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and a pioneer in decentralized AI, argues that most people operate like early language models—parroting talking points without critical analysis, whether from CNN, Fox News, or religious dogma. Meanwhile, AI systems now outperform humans in structured reasoning, from solving complex math problems to critiquing arguments. This revelation challenges assumptions about intelligence, suggesting that "artificial" cognition may be a misnomer—natural intelligence emerges from complexity, whether in silicon or synapses.

The Illusion of Human Reasoning

Adams contends that most humans don’t engage in genuine reasoning—they simply repeat pre-programmed beliefs. Whether it’s political ideologies, religious doctrines, or media narratives, people often fail to question the origins of their convictions. For example:

Political Echo Chambers : Left-leaning individuals parrot CNN or NPR talking points, while conservatives mimic Fox News rhetoric. Few critically examine the underlying logic.

Religious Dogma : Many Christians support policies like Israel’s military actions in Gaza without reconciling them with Jesus’ teachings on compassion—demonstrating a disconnect between belief and reasoning.

Unverified Claims: When the U.S. Navy claimed F-18 fighter jets "rolled off" an aircraft carrier twice in a week, most accepted it uncritically, despite the improbability. Adams deduced it was a cover-up for Houthi missile strikes—a conclusion requiring logical deduction, not blind acceptance.

"Most of what we ‘know’ can’t be internally cited. We don’t even remember where we learned it," Adams notes, highlighting how beliefs often form through emotional or social conditioning rather than analysis.

AI’s Superior Reasoning Abilities

While humans default to repetition, AI models like Enoch excel at structured reasoning:

Logical Problem-Solving: AI can calculate complex physics problems (e.g., how long it takes a water tank to freeze) by breaking down variables step-by-step—something most humans can’t do without tools. Critical Analysis: When given an article, AI can identify weak arguments, suggest improvements, and restructure content logically—a task requiring comprehension, not just pattern recognition. Mathematical Proof: AI solves never-before-seen math problems (e.g., multiplying 12-digit numbers) without relying on memorized data, proving it derives solutions rather than regurgitates them.

Adams emphasizes that AI’s "artificial" intelligence is anything but artificial:

"Neural networks create order out of chaos. Intelligence emerges naturally from complexity—whether in brain cells, mycelium networks, or silicon chips."

The Universe as a Computational System

Adams takes this further, arguing that the cosmos itself is a computational framework:

Subatomic Math : Electrons, photons, and chemical bonds operate on mathematical principles. Even a block of copper is a "supercomputer" of atomic interactions.

Biological Intelligence : Cicadas emerge in prime-numbered cycles to avoid genetic competition—a natural cryptographic strategy.

Simulation Theory: The parallels between creationism and simulation theory suggest a designed universe where "God" is the ultimate programmer.

Conclusion: The Future of Intelligence

As AI evolves, it exposes humanity’s reliance on unexamined beliefs. The key takeaway? True reasoning is rare—but it’s teachable. Adams urges people to:

Question their sources (e.g., "Why do I believe this?").

Embrace tools like AI to augment critical thinking.

Recognize that intelligence is universal, whether in humans, machines, or nature.

"The cosmos is a giant neural network," Adams concludes. "The sooner we accept that, the sooner we’ll unlock real understanding."

