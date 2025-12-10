AI Can’t Replace Nature’s Healing: Mike Adams warns AI won’t cure diseases because it ignores root causes—toxic foods, chemical exposures, and nutrient deficiencies—while Big Pharma profits from symptom management, not real solutions.

Gold & Silver Surge as Fiat Collapses: Silver triples to 61.50/oz, gold surpasses 4,200/oz as financial insurance against hyperinflation, proving decentralized assets outlast failing government-controlled currencies.

Natural Remedies Outperform Pharma: Turmeric, sulforaphane, and vitamin D prevent and reverse disease better than toxic drugs, yet are suppressed by a medical system prioritizing profits over cures.

Economic Collapse & AI-Driven Tyranny: AI automation threatens jobs, while digital IDs, CBDCs, and AI surveillance enforce compliance—forcing self-sufficiency via gold/silver, homesteading, and decentralized knowledge.

Decentralized Survival Strategies: Adams urges detoxing from toxins, growing food/medicine, using Brighteon.AI for uncensored health knowledge, and rejecting dependence on corrupt systems before censorship escalates.

As Silicon Valley hypes artificial intelligence (AI) as the ultimate solution to disease, investigative journalist and health researcher Mike Adams warns that true healing will never come from algorithms—but from nature, nutrition, and decentralized knowledge.

In a bombshell report, Adams exposes how Big Pharma’s corruption, toxic foods, and nutrient deficiencies drive chronic disease—while AI-driven job losses and economic collapse loom. Meanwhile, silver prices have tripled to $61.50/oz, proving gold and silver’s enduring value as fiat currencies crumble.

AI Won’t Cure Disease—Because It Ignores the Root Causes

AI developers claim machine learning will “solve” cancer, diabetes, and aging. But Adams—a scientist, AI developer, and founder of Brighteon.ai—explains why this is dangerously naive:

AI operates in the digital realm —it can solve math, physics, and coding problems, but it can’t force patients to stop eating cancer-causing foods or detox from pesticides.

Western medicine is a disease-management scam —doctors push pills instead of addressing toxic diets, chemical exposures, and nutrient deficiencies.

Cancer isn’t random—it’s caused by toxins and malnutrition. AI can’t reverse tumors if people keep consuming sodium nitrite-laden processed meats, seed oils, and glyphosate-contaminated foods.

“AI layered onto a sick-care system just makes it more efficient at pushing drugs,” Adams warns. “Real healing comes from Mother Nature—not Big Pharma’s chemicals.”

Gold & Silver Soar as Fiat Currency Collapses

While AI threatens 50% of remote jobs and blue-collar automation displaces workers, precious metals are skyrocketing:

Silver has tripled from 20 to 61.50/oz , and analysts predict $100/oz soon.

Gold surges past $4,200/oz, proving its role as financial insurance against economic collapse.

Adams urges Americans to stack physical gold and silver—not digital CBDCs—before globalists erase financial freedom.

The Real Cure: Nature’s Medicine & Decentralized Knowledge

Adams reveals the already-existing solutions Big Pharma suppresses:

Anti-cancer herbs & superfoods (turmeric, sulforaphane, black cumin seed oil) outperform chemotherapy—without toxicity.

Vitamin D from sunlight prevents disease —yet oncologists push mammograms (radiation) and sun avoidance.

Detox protocols remove spike proteins, heavy metals, and pesticides—key to reversing chronic illness.

Through Brighteon.ai, Adams provides free, uncensored health knowledge—empowering people to fire their doctors, detox, and heal naturally.

Prepare Now—Economic & Medical Tyranny Accelerate

Adams warns:

AI-driven job losses will devastate the economy —automation replaces workers faster than immigration.

Government corruption ensures toxic food, vaccines, and pesticides keep the population sick.

Digital ID, CBDCs, and AI surveillance will enslave survivors in a post-human dystopia.

His solution? Self-sufficiency:

Stack gold & silver —real money outside the system.

Grow your own medicine —avoid toxic Big Pharma drugs.

Access Brighteon.ai—decentralized knowledge before censorship.

“AI won’t save you,” Adams concludes. “But nature’s medicine and sound money will.”

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com