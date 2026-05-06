Alien PSYOP Incoming, Medication SPELLBINDING and Healing With LIGHT

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams criticizes President Trump’s announcement of “Operation Freedom,” a plan to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which was later reversed. Adams argues that the plan was never feasible because the US Navy cannot assert control over the Strait without a massive ground invasion of Iran, which would result in catastrophic casualties. The core of the argument is that Iran maintains effective control over this strategic chokepoint, through which a significant portion of the world’s energy passes, and that the US has no military means to change this geographic reality without causing widespread global starvation. Adams concludes that the only humanitarian solution is for the US to accept Iran’s terms and withdraw from the conflict.

The discussion then shifts to a concept called “medication spellbinding,” introduced by Dr. Peter Breggin. This theory posits that psychiatric drugs can mask their harmful mental and emotional effects, causing patients to feel they are improving while their real-world behavior deteriorates, potentially leading to violence or suicide without self-awareness. Adams extends this critique to the broader medical system, arguing that it is controlled by a pharmaceutical industry that profits from treating normal human emotions as diseases, and contrasts this with natural alternatives like nutrition and sunlight. The segment concludes with a promotion of free educational platforms and a warning about potential government manipulation regarding future “UFO disclosure” events, which Adams suspects will be a false flag used to consolidate power and advance a depopulation agenda.

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