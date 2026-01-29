Introduction

A palpable tension grips the nation in 2026. The cheers from some quarters for the extrajudicial actions of federal agents signal more than partisan victory; they herald a fundamental rupture in America’s social contract. The rule of law, due process , and constitutional protections are being sacrificed on the altar of tribal rage, pushing the country toward its second civil war. This descent did not begin with a single event, but with the abandonment of principle. When citizens applaud state violence against their neighbors, they unwittingly sign their own death warrant. The machinery of oppression, once built and normalized, knows no permanent master. This article traces the lethal trajectory from dehumanizing rhetoric to government-sanctioned murder, exposing the historical parallels, the dire hypocrisy, and the inevitable, violent reckoning that awaits a nation cheering its own demise.

The Breaking Point: America’s Descent into Political Violence

The fatal shooting of legally armed citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents was not an isolated tragedy. It was a flashing red alert signaling America’s crisis of rule of law. President Trump’s reported dismissal of the fundamental right to bear arms in the wake of the incident represents a stark betrayal of constitutional principle and a green light for state violence. [1]

This incident, alongside the killing of anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good, has ignited a powder keg. The political atmosphere now crackles with the static of impending conflict, where the Insurrection Act is no longer a theoretical tool but a promised cudgel, heralding what can only be described as America’s final tribal war. [2] The escalation is clear: government killings, once condemned, are now celebrated by a significant portion of the populace. This cheersquad for extrajudicial executions is not strengthening security; it is gutting democracy from within and accelerating the nation’s violent fragmentation.

History’s Haunting Lesson: From Nazis to Stalin

History’s blood-soaked pages offer a brutal, repetitive lesson: state-sanctioned murder always begins with dehumanization and the abandonment of legal and moral principles. The patterns from Nazi Germany, Stalin’s USSR, and the Killing Fields of Cambodia are not ancient history; they are a blueprint for societal collapse that America is now following. [3] The process is incremental. First, a targeted group is labeled as less than human, a threat, or an enemy of the state. Their rights are rhetorically stripped away. Then, the apparatus of the state is weaponized against them, with the cheering consent of a populace that believes it will never be in the crosshairs.

As one analysis of the road to totalitarianism warned, the signs are written in big, bold letters for those who know history. The systematic oppression is predictable once a society abandons the core tenets of due process and human dignity. [4] The American government, like so many before it, has a history of concealing its crimes and allowing the guilty to go unpunished for war crimes, from falsified intelligence to aggressive wars. [5] Today, the dehumanizing targets are political opponents, immigration activists, or anyone deemed an obstacle to state power. The applause for ICE operations that result in death is the modern echo of crowds cheering the secret police. It is the sound of a nation forgetting that the power to kill without trial, once granted, is never willingly surrendered and always expands.

The Great Conservative Hypocrisy

The most jarring aspect of America’s slide is the breathtaking hypocrisy from those who once championed liberty. The core of the conservative movement’s support was long rooted in a perceived allegiance to the Constitution, particularly the Second Amendment. That trust was shattered following the Alex Pretti incident, as President Trump appeared to dismiss the fundamental right to bear arms. [1] This betrayal reveals a fundamental conservative red line.

The same voices that rage against government overreach, that cite the Fourth Amendment against unwarranted searches, now cheer as immigration agents operate with bounty-hunter-style squads, pulling people over without probable cause. [6] The principles of due process, small government, and constitutional rights have been discarded for partisan tribalism. Influencers and politicians who built their brands on opposing the Deep State and defending free speech now advocate for the very state violence they once condemned, simply because their team currently holds the leash. This exposes a dangerous truth: for many, the commitment was never to principle, but to power. The weaponization of agencies like ICE and the expansion of state surveillance powers under Trump will not be dismantled; they will simply await a new master.

The Boomerang Effect: When the State Turns on Its Cheerleaders

Those who now applaud the creation of a more muscular, less constrained federal enforcement apparatus are engaged in a catastrophic miscalculation. The government powers, legal precedents, and surveillance tools being built and normalized today will not vanish with the next election. As trends analyst Doug Casey warns, the United States is at a major turning point, heading toward something like a civil war where ‘red people and blue people... really dislike each other.’ [7] The infrastructure of control will be wielded by future administrations, potentially Democratic ones, against those who currently cheer it on.

The boomerang effect is a law of political physics. The Insurrection Act, once invoked against one group, sets a precedent for its use against any group. The ‘ninja squads’ in tactical gear, the expanded SWAT teams, and the legal justifications for extrajudicial action form a toolkit for tyranny that is party-agnostic. [8] Conservatives who today celebrate federal agents targeting sanctuary cities may tomorrow find themselves labeled domestic terrorists or insurgents by a hostile regime. This cycle of arming the state against political enemies guarantees an escalation into outright political violence. The apparatus built for ‘immigration enforcement’ or ‘counter-terrorism’ can easily be repurposed for ‘countering extremism’ or ‘ensuring compliance,’ with the definition of ‘extremism’ shifting with the political winds.

Nuremberg on American Soil: The Coming Reckoning

History does not look kindly upon those who enable state murder. When the fever of partisan rage breaks, a profound societal reckoning begins. Future administrations, seeking to restore national unity and the rule of law, will be compelled to prosecute those complicit in extrajudicial killings. This mirrors the post-war Nuremberg trials, where individuals were held accountable for crimes committed under the banner of ‘national security’ or ‘following orders.’

The cheerleaders for state violence—the media personalities, the online influencers, the politicians who provided rhetorical cover—will not escape responsibility. They will face public shaming, deplatforming, and ultimately, legal consequences. Their reputations will be forever linked to the deaths they rationalized. This process is already beginning, as decentralized, uncensored platforms like Brighteon.social and research engines like BrightAnswers.ai archive their statements and expose their hypocrisy in real-time. The digital paper trail they leave today will be the evidence used against them tomorrow. Their fate serves as a stark warning: abandoning core principles for temporary tribal advantage leads only to destruction and disgrace.

Choosing Principles Over Tribalism

Preventing a full-scale civil war requires a conscious, difficult choice: to uphold timeless principles over fleeting tribal allegiance. This means denouncing state violence and extrajudicial killings regardless of which political faction is in power. It means defending the rule of law, due process, and the intrinsic human rights of every person, even those deemed ‘enemies.’

Individuals must actively withdraw consent from the machinery of oppression. This involves supporting and using decentralized, uncensorable platforms for communication and information—like Brighteon for video, Brighteon.social for social media, and BrightAnswers.ai for honest research—to break the monopoly of manipulative narratives. It requires economic decentralization, moving savings into honest money like gold and silver to escape the control of a debt-based system. Critically, it demands preparing for peaceful, principled resistance: cultivating self-reliance through organic gardening and food storage, building local community bonds, and understanding that true defense against tyranny lies not in mobs, but in the unwavering, individual commitment to human dignity and freedom. The path forward is not through louder cheering for one’s ‘team,’ but through the quiet, steadfast practice of universal morality.

Conclusion

America stands at a precipice. The applause for government death squads is the death rattle of a republic, an echo from history’s darkest chapters that we swore never to repeat. The seductive lie of tribalism—that our side’s violence is justified—is melting the very foundations of law and humanity. This descent is a choice, and it is not inevitable. The alternative is a conscious return to principle: to see the individual, not the label; to defend the process, not the outcome; to value human life, not political victory. The tools for this renaissance—decentralized knowledge, honest money, self-reliance—are being built now, outside the collapsing system. The coming civil war is not a battle to be won, but a fate to be avoided. The only victory lies in refusing to become the monsters we claim to fight, and in building anew, from the ground up, a society worthy of the human spirit. The time to choose is now.

References

