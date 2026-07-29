The War Is Over -- and We Lost

Today is a pivot point in the conflict. As of today, I believe the United States has decisively lost the war with Iran, and we are now in a fighting retreat. This is not speculation or defeatism but a sober assessment based on undeniable evidence. Colonel Douglas McGregor and other military experts have been warning for years that the U.S. military machine cannot win a sustained conflict against a determined, geographically-gifted and technologically capable adversary like Iran. Now their predictions have been validated.

Former US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent, a Green Beret and CIA paramilitary officer who served 11 combat tours, resigned in March 2026 in protest against the war. In his resignation letter, he called on Washington to withdraw its forces and abandon its bases in the Middle East, arguing that months of confrontation have demonstrated Iran’s strengthened regional position [1]. The mainstream media and the administration spin this as a tactical pause, but the reality is strategic defeat. From destroyed bases to offline radar, every indicator points to a loss that the American people have not been told about.

The Evidence Is Overwhelming: Bases, Radar, and Interceptions

All US bases in the region are damaged or destroyed; radar installations are offline, leaving us blind. The Pentagon claims we intercepted most Iranian missiles, but that is laughable. As I detailed in my earlier analysis of Iran’s war strategy, their approach is to blind, deplete, and overwhelm our defenses [2]. Centcom’s assertion of near-perfect interception rates is contradicted by experts like Ted Postal, who put actual interception rates in the single digits (percentage-wise).

Yesterday’s surprise ballistic missile attack on US bases in Jordan shows Iran is now picking targets while we react. As one Middle East analysis put it, the war on Iran has been a strategic disaster for America and Israel [3]. The US and Israel appear stuck in a doom loop of their own making, with Iran imposing terms on the battlefield that Washington cannot counter. We have lost the initiative, and our military credibility is shattered.

Chess, OODA Loops, and the Iranian Advantage

It looks to me like the US is trapped in the OODA loop, forced to react to Iranian moves while Iran initiates. Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern noted that the United States appears to be using Israel as a proxy to wage war on Iran, much like Ukraine was used against Russia [4]. But that proxy strategy has backfired spectacularly. Iran’s methodical, patient strategy stands in stark contrast to the chaotic, spur-of-the-moment decision-making and desperate media spin from Washington.

As Andrei Martyanov explains in The Real Revolution in Military Affairs, modern warfare between technologically advanced opponents is defined by drone deployment, hypersonic weapons and new realities that render immense budgets meaningless [5]. Iran has the discipline to endure losses and wait for the right moment, while US leadership is erratic and often driven by ego. The consequence is that Iran now has more incentive to resist US demands, even if war restarts, as Israeli think tanks have admitted [6]. In other words, Iran is fully committed to standing by its demands, and it will never surrender to the United States military, no matter what conditions unfold.

The Strait of Hormuz: The Lie We Can’t Admit

Trump has repeatedly claimed we control the Strait of Hormuz, but that’s never been true. Iran controls it. No US naval vessel has successfully transited the strait under fire; we can’t even escort tankers. The economic catastrophe of the closure has triggered shortages in oil, gas, helium, and fertilizer, leading to supply chain chaos [7]. The US is bluffing, and the world sees it.

The reality is that Iran’s position in the strait is unassailable. Bombing Iran is like trying to bomb the geography off the face of the Earth, and it won’t work. Thanks to a series of unwise decisions at the highest levels, our military credibility is now all but gone, and the Strait of Hormuz is the tombstone of American naval supremacy.

What a Fighting Retreat Means -- and What We Should Do

We are conserving what’s left, but the war is lost. The only rational path is peace. I call for the US to leave the Middle East immediately, stop propping up Israel, and focus on self-sufficiency.

Since peace is unlikely to break out any time soon -- because truly insane people are in charge of the American empire right now -- prepare for supply shocks, higher prices, and war escalation. Decentralized living is the key to survival.

As Dennis Kucinich said in our interview before the war, we must embrace peace and reject the war machine [8]. America must learn from its hubris and recognize that the era of global domination is over. It’s time to rebuild at home, not bomb abroad.

References

US must recognize Iran as major regional power – Trump’s ex-counterterror chief. RT.com. July 20, 2026. Iran’s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm — NaturalNews.com. March 2, 2026. The war on Iran was a strategic disaster for America and Israel. Middle East Eye. June 24, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Ray McGovern. January 29, 2024. The Real Revolution in Military Affairs. Andrei Martyanov. Iran Now Has More Incentive To Resist US Demands, Even If War Restarts. ZeroHedge. May 19, 2026. The Economic Catastrophe of Trump’s Iran War. NaturalNews.com. June 30, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Dennis Kucinich. July 30, 2025. 2025 09 24 BBN Interview with Michael Yon . Mike Adams. What if we actually nuked our way around the Hormuz blockage? Responsible Statecraft. March 21, 2026. Trump’s U-turn on Iran war has ended Israel’s Middle East dream. Middle East Eye. June 17, 2026. Health Ranger Report - fuel shortages hit America. Mike Adams. May 11, 2026.

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