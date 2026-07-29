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Nathan H.'s avatar
Nathan H.
1h

To summarize….we are engaged in a war we cannot win because the people in charge are not just psychopaths but are stupid psychopaths. Heaven help us all.

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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
1h

You are IMHO correct, the only people who are making money on this are the bankers and the weapons manufacturers. I just had a conversation with a Vietnam veteran who said that his job in the Marines was loading 500 pound bombs on aircraft. He could not imagine the damage that was caused by the use of the huge quantity of weaponry that he personally had loaded. The result of the Vietnam war was that we lost it, just as we are losing this war.

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