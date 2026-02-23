In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Aaron Day, who was attending a conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, reported unexpected cartel-related violence erupting in the area. Initially noticing large plumes of smoke, Day and other attendees struggled to obtain official information, relying instead on independent sources like Telegram groups for updates. The unrest reportedly followed the assassination of a major cartel leader, prompting retaliatory actions such as arson, blockades, and threats against civilians. Despite the escalating situation, local authorities and hotels provided little communication, leaving attendees uncertain about safety protocols or evacuation plans.

Day described logistical challenges, including flight cancellations due to both the unrest and a snowstorm affecting his planned route back to the U.S. He expressed skepticism about the timing of the violence, speculating on potential geopolitical motives, including possible U.S. military involvement or broader technocratic agendas. While acknowledging the severity of the situation, he emphasized caution against leveraging such events to justify increased surveillance or border militarization. Updates on the unfolding events were shared primarily through decentralized channels, as traditional media lagged in reporting. Day encouraged vigilance and independent verification of developments.

