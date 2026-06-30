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Thomas Brown's avatar
Thomas Brown
6h

I really think your the victim of bad information. US are the innovators while China is nothing more than copycat. And not very good at it either. Have you ever watched Lei' real talk, her presentations are inciteful. Have you seen the YouTube bloggers who show you from first hand experience what China is really like.

They have a limit on how many people can die in a disaster, 29. Even if a thousand are killed. If the death toll is more than that it causes ccp investigation. Bureaucratics might lose face and be demoted. You can't tell me a regime that lies over simple statistics to save face can rule the world.

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