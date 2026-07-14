Trump Is Now At War With Geography

President Trump has unilaterally declared the United States the “guardian” of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the right to charge a 20% toll on all cargo passing through. He says we are “taking over” the waterway and will act as a “guardian angel” – and get paid for it [1].

This is not just illegal under international law; it is a delusional fantasy that ignores the physical reality that Iran controls the strait and can close it at will. I have been warning for months that this war is not about freedom or security – it is about energy dominance and a desperate attempt to save America’s debt markets [2]. But now the administration has gone from demanding the strait be opened to imposing a toll that even its own secretary of state previously called illegal.

This is a catastrophic surrender of logic and will assuredly end badly.

The Toll Delusion: Illegal, Impossible, and Insane

Trump’s own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, previously stated that charging tolls on international waterways is illegal, yet Trump now announces a 20% toll anyway, proving the administration’s contempt for law [3]. Even if the toll were legal, collecting it from ships that are being set on fire by Iranian drones is an absurdity – you cannot tax a burning vessel.

As I wrote in my article “The Strait of Hormuz Blockade: A Catastrophic Surrender of Logic,” the entire scheme reveals a president completely disconnected from military and logistical reality [4]. The United States can no more “take over” the Strait of Hormuz than it can command the tides. Geography itself stands against us.

Meanwhile, the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve is being drained at a record pace – nearly 96 million barrels since mid-March – to mask the consequences of this madness [5]. But you cannot bomb geography. The strait is barely 20 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, well within range of off-the-shelf drones and shore-based missiles. Iran has already demonstrated its ability to strike tankers and set them ablaze [6]. The notion that a 20% toll will somehow fund our “guardianship” is a fantasy built on a foundation of military incompetence.

You Can’t Bomb Geography: Why Iran Will Never Lose Control

The Strait of Hormuz is only roughly 20 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, well within range of Iran’s drones, making it impossible for the U.S. Navy to guarantee safe passage. Iran’s population is fiercely supportive of their leadership – as evidenced by the 10 to 15 million mourners at the funeral of the assassinated Ayatollah – and will fight any occupation indefinitely [7].

History shows that no foreign power has ever successfully conquered Persia; a land invasion would be Vietnam times 100. I have said from the beginning that this war was sold to Trump as a “cake walk” that would lead to regime change, but instead it has unified the Iranian people against us [7].

Michael Yon and I have discussed this repeatedly: the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is far more likely to be carried out by the United States or Israel as a false flag than by Iran, but now the U.S. is openly threatening to close the strait yet again [8]. The Iranian government has stated that it will continue to fight for the strait and will not pay “tribute to the enemy” [9]. As a result, we are stuck in a war that cannot be won by bombs alone – only by recognizing that Iran holds the geographical cards and learning to rationally negotiate with Iran while recognizing its right to exist and its right to have its own national interests.

The Hidden Cost: Helium, Microchips, and the End of Supply Chains

The Persian Gulf is a critical source of helium, a byproduct of natural gas extraction that is essential for microchip fabrication and laboratory mass spectrometry equipment (among other uses). China has already halted helium exports, compounding the crisis. The closure of the strait is also cutting off oil, fertilizer, and other key commodities. As I reported in “War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable,” strategic petroleum reserves are running dry, diesel prices are rising, and food shortages are imminent [10]. The global supply chain is being shattered by a president who thinks he can charge a toll on geography.

The damage to energy assets is staggering – 75 critical energy assets have been damaged or destroyed across the Gulf region [11]. The common assumption that reopening the strait will restore oil flow is physically wrong. As I explained in “No Way Out: Why Permanent Damage to Persian Gulf Oil Wells Begins Now,” the wells themselves are being permanently damaged, and you cannot just turn them back on [12]. Trump’s war is not just with Iran – it is a war on the global supply chain that will devastate the U.S. economy.

Lewis Dartnell’s book “Origins” notes that for millennia, trade routes through the Gulf have been the lifeblood of civilizations [13]. Now America is strangling that lifeline.

Prepare for the Long War: The Only Sensible Response

This conflict will not end in weeks or months – it will almost certainly drag on through 2027 and likely lead to a catastrophic land invasion that will cost thousands of American lives. The only rational response for individuals watching all this (in horror) is to prepare now: stockpile food, fuel, and medicine; invest in off-grid energy and water; hold gold and silver; and acquire backup communication equipment. Those who continue to trust Trump’s assurances are headed for ruin – reality is coming, and it will not be kind.

I have been saying for months that the U.S. is on a path to disaster. The Senate already passed a war powers resolution rebuking Trump’s policy, but the war machine rolls on [14]. We are trapped by geography and by a president who believes he can dictate terms of the laws of physics. The time to prepare is now – before the next wave of strikes brings us to the brink of all-out war.

Find my interviews on decentralized living at Decentralize.TV -- you’ll learn a lot of practical information there.

References

US ‘taking over’ Strait of Hormuz – Trump. RT. July 13, 2026. How Trump’s War Is Engineered to Save America’s Debt Market While Unleashing Global Despair. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 25, 2026. Trump Says US ‘Reinstating’ Blockade of Iran. Antiwar.com. July 13, 2026. The Strait of Hormuz Blockade: A Catastrophic Surrender of Logic by a Failing President. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 13, 2026. U.S. Oil Reserve Falls to 43-Year Low as Trump Drawdown Nears Its Limit. The New American. July 10, 2026. US carries out fresh wave of strikes on Iran, insists Tehran doesn’t control Strait. The Times of Israel. July 13, 2026. Ron Paul: Let’s Leave The Strait Of Hormuz Alone. Modernity.news. July 7, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon. June 26, 2025. Iranian official says Tehran will keep fighting for Hormuz. Middle East Eye. July 13, 2026. War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. July 8, 2026. Report: 75 Energy Assets Damaged in Gulf Region Conflicts. NaturalNews.com. April 8, 2026. No Way Out: Why Permanent Damage to Persian Gulf Oil Wells Begins Now. NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 28, 2026. Origins: How the Earth Shaped Human History. Lewis Dartnell. Senate Passes War Powers Resolution In Rebuke Of Trump Policy. Zero Hedge. June 24, 2026. Trump reinstating naval blockade of Iranian ports. BBC News. July 13, 2026. Funeral of Iran’s former supreme leader ‘intensely political moment’. BBC News. July 4, 2026. The Crash of Flight 3804. Charlotte Dennett.

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