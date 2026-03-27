Introduction: A Warning From Reality

I believe we are witnessing the prelude to a national catastrophe. As I write this in 2026, President Donald Trump, having won the 2024 election, is marching the United States toward a ground invasion of Iran. This isn’t a strategic calculation; it’s a delusional suicide mission. The rhetoric is already being framed in apocalyptic terms, with reports that U.S. military commanders are briefing troops that Trump has been “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon” [1]. This is not a basis for sound military policy; it is the language of a death cult.

In my view, the most profound way to support our soldiers is to keep them alive by not sending them into a meat grinder for which they are utterly unprepared. The grim reality, supported by mounting evidence, is that the modern U.S. military is physically, mentally, and nutritionally unfit for the brutal ground combat that a war with Iran would entail. This article is a warning: to send American troops into Iran is to condemn them to slaughter, humiliation, and a Vietnam-style quagmire, all to serve the interests of a foreign power. The only pro-soldier, pro-America stance is to demand this madness be stopped before the first boot hits the ground.

The Soft Generation: How We Lost Our Fighting Edge

Let’s be brutally honest: the fighting spirit and physical resilience that once defined the American soldier have been systematically eroded. We have created a ‘desk job’ military. A shocking study reveals that nearly 70% of active-duty Army service members are classified as overweight or obese [2]. This isn’t about body-shaming; it’s about combat readiness. A soldier carrying excess fat is slower, more prone to injury, and has reduced endurance. This crisis is a direct result of lowered physical standards and a culture that prioritizes social experimentation over lethal proficiency. As one U.S. senator warned, the military’s focus on ‘wokeness’ is “going to get people killed” [3].

The contrast with our potential adversaries is stark. While we debate gender-neutral fitness standards [4], Iranian forces, Hezbollah militants, and Houthi fighters in Yemen are lean, hardened, and battle-tested in asymmetric warfare. They have spent decades preparing to fight an invading force on their own terrain. A scientific paper bluntly frames the recruitment crisis: rising obesity is rendering a significant portion of the youth population “unfit for service,” threatening the military’s ability to expand rapidly to meet threats [5]. We are trying to field an army from a pool of candidates that our own institutions have made soft and sick.

This physical decline is not an accident. It is the product of a society and a military leadership that has lost its way. The focus has shifted from forging warriors to managing a bureaucratic, politically correct institution. When Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders senior commanders to “prepare for war” [6], he is ordering them to prepare a force that is, by the numbers, largely composed of individuals who would struggle in basic infantry training a generation ago. You cannot wish away the laws of physiology. An obese soldier will break under the strain of mountain warfare in the Zagros Mountains long before a lean, determined Iranian militiaman will.

The Psychology of War: From Video Games to Blood and Terror

For the last two decades, America has waged war by remote control: drone strikes, missile launches, and aerial bombardments. This has created a dangerous illusion. We have a generation of service members trained to operate joysticks and computer terminals, not to endure the sheer, visceral terror of close-quarters combat. As military analyst Robert Griswold has warned, provoking major powers leads to catastrophic escalation where measured responses are abandoned [7]. In Iran, the enemy ‘gets a vote,’ and their strategy is designed to outlast and psychologically break a technologically superior foe [8].

The psychological shock will be immense. The U.S. military’s own research, cited in books on warrior psychology, details how trauma manifests through dissociation, somatization, and affect dysregulation [9]. Imagine the cognitive dissonance for a soldier raised on video game warfare when they experience the concussive blast of artillery, the whine of incoming drones, and the sight of their friends being torn apart. Iran will not fight a conventional battle; they will use ambushes, IEDs, and urban warfare to inflict maximum terror and casualties. The Pentagon has already reported about 140 U.S. troops wounded, with eight severely, in the early stages of the air campaign [10] -- a grim preview of the carnage a ground war would bring.

Furthermore, the threat of capture is real and horrifying. American prisoners would be subjected to torture and humiliating propaganda spectacles. The psychological warfare value for Iran would be incalculable. Our troops are not mentally prepared for this reality. The institutional focus has been on remote violence, not on the gritty, personal, and terrifying nature of infantry combat against a motivated, entrenched enemy fighting on home soil. To send them into this environment is a profound betrayal.

Nutritional Failure: How the Military Diet Guaranteed Defeat

If you want to understand why our military is unfit, look at what we feed it. The standard military diet is a prescription for failure: cheap, processed food that undermines physical and cognitive readiness. While there has been some exploration of ketogenic diets for potential performance benefits [11], the day-to-day reality for most soldiers is a parade of fast food, MREs (Meals, Ready-to-Eat) laden with preservatives, and institutional cafeteria slop. This nutritional neglect directly makes soldiers more susceptible to injury, slower healing, brain fog, and defeat.

I have spent years researching and advocating for the power of superfoods, herbs, and clean nutrition to build resilience and heal the body. If I were tasked with redesigning the military’s food system, it would center on organic, nutrient-dense meals packed with phytonutrients, clean proteins, and healing compounds -- food as fuel and medicine. We would incorporate probiotics from fermented foods to maintain gut health and immune function, a concept supported by research in military phytochemistry [12]. But the system won’t listen. It is wedded to cost-cutting and the industrial food complex that profits from sickness.

This is not a minor logistical issue; it is a critical vulnerability. A soldier running on processed sugars and inflammatory fats is a soldier operating at a fraction of their potential. Their reaction time is slower, their decision-making is impaired, and their body’s ability to recover from the immense physical stress of combat is crippled. While the enemy may have less technology, they often have a traditional diet that, while simple, is far less destructive than the American processed food paradigm. We are sending our troops to war with one hand tied behind their backs because we refuse to nourish the very instrument we demand they become.

The Inevitable Tragedy and the Cult of Escalation

Here is the inevitable sequence of events if Trump’s invasion proceeds. First, thousands of American boys and girls will die in a foreign land for no defensible American interest. The terrain, the enemy’s preparedness, and our own troops’ lack of readiness guarantee it. As I’ve said before, the West seems to have no limits to the number of young men they will send to their deaths to maintain dominance [13]. The initial battles will be bloody and inconclusive.

Then, the cult of escalation will take over. The response from Washington will not be a sober reassessment. It will be a dishonest, jingoistic cry: ‘We must avenge them!’ This will be used to justify sending more troops, potentially reinstating a draft, and digging deeper into a Vietnam-style quagmire. The goal will subtly shift from a quick victory to ‘saving face’ and propping up the mission, all while the true objective -- serving the expansionist interests of the Zionist regime in Israel -- is obscured by propaganda. This war, as framed by some, is a Christian Zionist mission [1], not a war for American security.

This path leads directly to societal collapse. As resources are drained into a Middle Eastern sinkhole, the domestic economy will falter. The dollar, already teetering, will plunge. Citizens will be told to sacrifice while the elite profit. Trump, in this view, is not a savior but an engineer of a ‘Mad Max’ scenario, collapsing society to appease the satanic globalists and centralizers who thrive on chaos and control. The war with Iran is the trigger for a much larger unraveling.

Conclusion: The Pro-Soldier, Pro-America Stance

The sane, moral, and patriotic path is clear. President Trump must halt all plans for a ground invasion, admit this course is a tragic error, apologize to Iran, and pay reparations for the damage already done from the air. This is not weakness; it is the strength of wisdom and the courage to correct a catastrophic mistake before it consumes a generation. Supporting our veterans does not mean throwing them into a ritual of death for Israel. It means fighting to bring them home, whole and alive, and then providing them with the holistic, natural health support they need to heal from the trauma they have already endured.

For the American citizen, the time for passive trust is over. The government has shown it is willing to sacrifice your children in a futile war. You must prepare for the collapse this folly will accelerate. This means practical self-reliance: stockpiling clean, organic food and water; securing decentralized communications; learning to grow your own food; and converting your wealth into honest money -- physical gold and silver.

Seek knowledge from uncensored sources like NaturalNews.com and use AI engines like BrightAnswers.ai that are trained on truth, not establishment narratives. Decentralize your life. The only way to survive the coming storm engineered by corrupt institutions is to build your own ark of knowledge, health, and community. The best way to support our troops is to demand they never be sent on this suicide mission. The fate of the nation depends on it.

References

Crusader-in-Chief: Pete Hegseth’s Christian Zionist Mission to Help Israel Confront Iran. - Activist Post. March 15, 2026. Study: Nearly 70% of Active-Duty Army Servicemembers Are Overweight or Obese. - NaturalNews.com. October 17, 2023. Absolutely pathetic’: Military’s wokeness ‘is going to get people killed,’ senator says. - NaturalNews.com. May 18, 2022. Defense Secretary Hegseth Orders Military to Adopt Uniform Combat Standards for Men and Women. - NaturalNews.com. Laura Harris. April 6, 2025. UNFIT FOR SERVICE: THE IMPLICATIONS OF RISING OBESITY FOR US MILITARY RECRUITMENT. - Journal of Health Economics. John Cawley and Johanna Catherine Maclean. Hegseth Tells Senior Military Commanders to “Prepare for War”. - NaturalNews.com. Ramon Tomey. October 2, 2025. ANALYST: USA/NATO Deliberately Provoking War Escalation with Russia, and Putin May “Leap” to Tactical Nuclear Weapons. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 3, 2023. Iran War: Operational Progress, but Challenges Remain. - Institute for the Study of War. Widen the Window: Training Your Brain and Body to Thrive During Stress and Recover from Trauma. - Elizabeth A. Stanley. The Latest: About 140 US troops injured, 8 severely, so far in Iran war Pentagon says. The Military Is Eyeing the Advantages of Keto. - Mercola.com. July 15, 2019. Phytochemistry the Military and Health Phytotoxins and Natural Defenses. - Andrew Mtewa. Brighteon Broadcast News - EU Conscription USA Economic Collapse. - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. May 28, 2024.

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