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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
1h

To all United States Officers, do not send your men to death. We are not in WW2 now.

If I can see my car in the parking lot from space on google, well it is the same for them to know exactly your position. It would be very easy for Iran to send drones and/or missiles to neutralize you. Say NO.

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No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
2h

remember reading about the final civil war battle and how ROBERT E LEE threw his men in wave after wave into the meat grinder after the battle was already lost. amazing and horrible and why? also I wondered if my facts are right how in the initial battle he could have marched right to WASHINGTON DC and ended the war in a week as the north was unprepared.

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