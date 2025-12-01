AI-Driven Depopulation Inevitable: Globalist-controlled AI systems will prioritize data centers over human survival, leading to mass extermination (2–7.5 billion deaths) to free up resources like power, land, and water.

In a chilling yet pragmatic forecast, Health Ranger Mike Adams has issued a dire warning: AI-driven depopulation is inevitable as globalist-controlled systems seek to eliminate billions of “useless eaters” competing for dwindling resources. However, Adams—founder of Brighteon.com and a leading voice in health freedom—offers a decentralized survival strategy to navigate the coming chaos.

Speaking on Brighteon Broadcast News, Adams outlined how artificial intelligence will simultaneously bring radical abundance and mass extermination, depending on who survives the transition. His message? Prepare now—or perish later.

The Coming AI-Driven Extermination Event

Adams warns that as AI accelerates toward superintelligence, globalist-controlled systems will prioritize data centers over human survival. The reasoning is simple:

Power, Land, and Water Wars: AI data centers require massive energy, space, and cooling resources—resources currently consumed by humans. The easiest way to free them up? Eliminate the competition.

CBDCs & UBI as the “Mark of the Beast”: Governments, facing economic collapse due to AI-driven unemployment, will offer Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a lifeline—but at the cost of total surveillance and control. Once enrolled, dissenters will be digitally “cut off” or worse.

The Great Culling: Adams predicts between 2 to 7.5 billion people will be exterminated, leaving only half a billion to a billion survivors. The vulnerable? Those dependent on government handouts, processed foods, and digital enslavement.

How to Survive: The Decentralization Blueprint

Despite the grim forecast, Adams insists individuals can secure a future of radical abundance—if they act now. His survival strategy includes:

1. Own Gold & Silver

Fiat currency will collapse, but physical precious metals remain outside the digital control grid.

“If you don’t own gold and silver, your P(doom) score is high,” Adams warns.

2. Food Resilience & Off-Grid Living

Grow your own food using permaculture principles.

Avoid reliance on centralized agriculture, which is “toxic” and vulnerable to AI-driven disruptions.

3. Skills Mastery & Decentralized AI Tools

Adams’ Brighteon.ai platform offers free AI-generated books on survival, health, and truth—bypassing Big Tech censorship.

Learn practical skills (gardening, medicine, self-defense) to remain indispensable in a post-AI economy.

4. Avoid the CBDC Trap

Reject Universal Basic Income (UBI) tied to digital IDs—it’s a Trojan horse for total control.

“The cost of that bailout is going to be your life,” Adams cautions.

The Best & Worst of Times

Adams draws parallels to the French Revolution—chaos precedes rebirth. For the prepared, AI brings radical abundance:

Free knowledge (via decentralized AI book engines).

Robotic labor reducing costs in farming and construction.

Collapsing land prices, allowing survivors to reclaim homesteads.

But for the unprepared? Extermination by design.

Final Warning: Your “P(abundance)” Score

Adams concludes with a sobering metric:

High P(doom): Processed-food addicts, CBDC dependents, and those without gold/silver.

High P(abundance): The self-reliant, skilled, and decentralized.

“The machines won’t kill everybody—they’ll need the most capable humans,” Adams says. “But you must choose survival now.”

Take Action Today

Visit Brighteon.ai for free survival books.

Stockpile food, gold, and silver.

Reject CBDCs—before they reject you.

The clock is ticking. Will you be among the survivors—or the culled?

