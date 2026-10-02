Amos Clifford on Forest Bathing and Reconnecting with Nature

In today’s interview on Decentralize.TV, hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pittner spoke with Amos Clifford, founder of the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, about the practice of forest bathing. Clifford explained that forest bathing involves spending relaxed time in a natural environment while focusing on sensory experiences rather than hiking or covering distance. He described how guided walks often cover less than half a mile over several hours, with participants encouraged to notice sensations, sounds, and sights in the present moment. Clifford emphasized that this practice serves as a pattern interruption from daily routines, helping people return to a more ancestral state of mind and reconnect with their authentic selves.

Clifford also discussed the deeper relational aspects of spending time in nature, including the potential for communication with trees and other elements of the forest. He shared examples of participants reporting that trees had “spoken” to them during guided exercises, and described a practice he calls “catching invitations” where the forest offers spontaneous prompts for reflection. The conversation touched on the importance of slowing down, disconnecting from technology, and re-establishing a relationship with natural environments. Clifford compared the seductive pull of digital immersion to a form of enslavement, contrasting it with the freedom found through direct sensory engagement with the natural world. The hosts and Clifford agreed that time in nature offers profound benefits for mental and physical well-being.

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