In 1971, then-president Richard Nixon ended the convertibility of dollars to gold, claiming the move was merely "temporary" in order to stop currency raiders from attacking the dollar. It was a lie, of course, and it was predicated on the fact that the United States government was printing far more currency than it had gold to exchange for it. Allowing other banks around the world to swap dollars for gold would have wiped out the gold stockpile possessed by the United States at that time. So Nixon had to end it.

Thus began 50+ years of unbounded currency creation -- money printing -- which erected the artificial construct of "economic prosperity" that most of us have known for our entire adult lives.

That system is now coming to an end. It was always a mathematical certainty, of course. And while the can was kicked down the road time and time again, we've run out of roadway... and cans. The buck stops here. And the economic collapse that has been due since the 1970s can no longer be averted.

Trump's decisive support of DOGE efforts to slash the size of bloated government, cut off repeatedly abused government credit cards and end USAID slush fund money laundering operations is, of course, a necessary tactic to disable the financial supply chains of widespread Democrat money laundering, election rigging and criminal fraud. But it also cuts at the heart of the artificial economy which has been propped up by artificial money in the form of seemingly endless currency printing. It turns out that the fragility of the economic system we've all been living under is vastly underestimated, and cutting off the artificial money supply is setting in motion a series of events that will lead to an economic collapse (and then a reset) in both the United States and Western Europe.

Perhaps this is by design, perhaps not. But cause-and-effect cannot be cancelled just because we don't like the effects.

The end result is that western economies are about to plunge into a phase of severe contraction. Stock values will plunge, real estate will be heavily impacted, retailers will go belly up in record numbers, airlines and automobile manufacturers will be forced to downsize operations, and many millions of American will find themselves out of work. So many, in fact, that there will be more than enough to fill the ranks of an angry left-wing popular revolt against Trump and his cohorts. The current domestic terrorism actions targeting Tesla dealerships are just the warm-up round. What's coming next will be far larger, more organized, well-funded and deliberately violent and destructive.

That popular revolt will threaten the very existence of the Trump administration, and we will see increasing calls for not just impeachment but for the arrest of President Trump... and then after that, calls for a military coup to topple the Trump presidency and replace it with a French Revolution-style socialist cabal of power hungry revolutionaries.

In summary, the short-term consequences of these cuts are undeniable. Retailers, restaurants, and local businesses that have relied on the artificial influx of free money are facing collapse. Many millions of Americans are at risk of losing their jobs. The economic reset that is underway will be chaotic, painful, and disruptive. But let us be clear: this reset is necessary. It is a necessary step toward dismantling a system that has long been rigged against the American people. The pain we are experiencing now is the birth pangs of a new era—an era defined by transparency, accountability, and organic economic growth.

However, as we navigate this transition, we must also confront the very real threat of civil unrest. The radical left, emboldened by their loss of control over various slush funds, is mobilizing. They are using the economic dislocation caused by these necessary reforms to recruit followers, incite violence, and destabilize our society. We have already seen the beginnings of this uprising—protests against Tesla, attacks on private property, and growing calls for impeachment of President Trump. The risk of a kinetic civil war is real, and it is growing.

In the face of this threat, President Trump has at his disposal three powerful financial weapons—tools that can not only quell the uprising but also restore a sense of stability and prosperity to the American people. These weapons are not merely theoretical; they are practical, actionable, and rooted in a deep understanding of human behavior and economic principles.

Let's take a closer look at those three weapons:

The First Weapon: Universal Basic Income (UBI)

The first of these weapons is the introduction of a Universal Basic Income (UBI). Now, I must preface this by stating that, as an advocate of Austrian economics, I do not support the concept of UBI. It runs counter to the principles of individual responsibility and free-market capitalism. However, I recognize its potential as a tool for maintaining social order in times of crisis. A UBI, funded through a digital currency system, would provide every American with a basic level of financial support. This support might be proportional to the cost of living in their area, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The introduction of a UBI would have an immediate and profound impact. It would alleviate the financial strain on millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the collapse of the artificial economy. It would provide them with the means to afford groceries, pay rent, and meet their basic needs. And, perhaps most importantly, it would serve as a powerful deterrent against civil unrest. When people are fed, housed, and financially secure, they are far less likely to take to the streets in protest.

But let us not be naive. The introduction of a UBI would come with significant trade-offs. It would almost certainly require the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a system that would inevitably lead to increased government surveillance and control. Those who choose to participate in the CBDC system would gain access to free money, but they would also sacrifice a degree of their privacy and autonomy.

For those who value their freedom above all else, the decision to opt out of the CBDC system would be a difficult but necessary one. Gold, crypto and cash would all serve as effective alternatives to CBDCs.

The Second Weapon: The Abolition of the Income Tax

The second weapon at President Trump’s disposal is the abolition of the federal income tax. This is not a new idea; Trump has already promised to eliminate the income tax for earners making less than $150,000 per year. But what if he went further? What if he abolished the income tax entirely and shut down the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)?

The impact of such a move cannot be overstated. The IRS, as it exists today, is not merely a tax collection agency; it is a terrorist organization. It harasses, intimidates, and exploits the American people. It wastes countless hours of productivity, forcing individuals and businesses to navigate a labyrinth of regulations and paperwork. The abolition of the income tax and the dismantling of the IRS would be a liberation—a liberation from the tyranny of bureaucratic overreach and financial oppression.

Imagine a world where you no longer have to fear an audit, where you no longer have to spend hours preparing your tax returns, where you no longer have to worry about the government seizing your assets. The happiness factor of such a world would be immense. It would create a sense of relief and gratitude among the American people, further reducing the risk of civil unrest and shoring up popular support for Trump's presidency, even if this move resulted in trillions of dollars of currency creation as an inevitable consequence.

The Third Weapon: Tax Refunds to All Who Paid Taxes

The third and final weapon is perhaps the most audacious of all: the refunding (in full) of taxes paid over the past several years. This would involve returning a portion of the taxes that Americans have already paid, effectively giving them a windfall of cash. The psychological and economic impact of such a move would be profound. People would feel a sense of justice and fairness, knowing that their hard-earned money is being returned to them. They would use this money to stimulate the economy, purchasing goods and services, investing in their futures, and improving their quality of life.

Of course, this strategy is not without consequences. The sudden influx of cash into the economy would lead to inflation as a flood of expanded currency chases the same limited supply of goods and services (including housing). But here’s the key point: the average American does not understand the intricacies of monetary policy. They do not see the connection between money printing and inflation. What they see is a government that is giving them money, a government that is on their side. And that perception is enough to maintain social order.

Those who are wise, of course, will use any currency windfall to trade currency for gold (or land). Holding onto dollars would be financial suicide, as the rapid devaluation of the dollar currency would accelerate.

What's Next For America (and Americans)

In effect, Trump has three powerful weapons to shore up his power, end IRS tyranny, give people back some of the money they've earned, and quell any uprising vibe by funding the masses with a UBI. I fully expect Trump to deploy these secret weapons as needed to calm the revolting masses, and since Democrats would never look to actually end the IRS or refund taxes to those who paid them, these weapons are uniquely "conservative" in nature (or Trumpian, more accurately).

Finally, understand that in order to fund all this, the U.S. government will have to print trillions of dollars in currency. This will have consequences that should be rather obvious. To those who are asking, "Where will all these trillions come from?" the answer is stupidly simple: There are at least 14 magic money computer in the U.S. government (as Elon Musk recently revealed as part of Team DOGE findings), and they will simply invoke the fiat currency into existence electronically. There is no need to raise taxes or tariffs to create unlimited fiat currency. It can be done with a single computer in the government.

All this will, of course, rapidly accelerate dollar devaluation and price inflation for goods and services. Those who are wise will seek to exit the dollar currency as quickly as possible and shift into real, physical goods (land, gold, silver, commodities, etc.) or privacy crypto coins, to avoid losing their shirt.

