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Rosemary
8h

This extrrordinarily well written post should be required reading for EVERY CANADIAN, before they even take their first sip of orange juice or coffee. The TRUTH doesn't come ANY clearer than this. Send a copy of Mike's essay to everyone you know who desperately wants the restoration of Canada, the USA and every other country that is being beaten to a pulp by the evil ones who are hell-bent and shaping the world in the shape of a flat tire. How bad does it have to get, before EVERY CITIZEN who wants to see PEACE, DECENCY, and ORDER restored to the county they call HOME. The time to start the "housecleaning" STARTS NOW!!!!!

BE BRAVE, citizens!!!

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Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
9h

Eyes opened.

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