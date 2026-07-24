This Interview May Open Your Eyes

I’ve followed Andy Wakefield’s work for years. Long before the world knew his name, he was a truth?teller in a system that punishes honesty. His new book, “The Bequest,” isn’t just a novel -- it’s a cry for the millions of parents living in fear for their autistic children.

The interview I conducted with him reveals a deeper war, too: the battle over vaccine safety and the suppression of evidence. Here’s why this fight is personal for me -- and should be for every parent.

Over the last several decades, the establishment has waged a full?scale war on anyone who dares to question the vaccine narrative. Andy Wakefield has been smeared, defunded, and driven from his profession. Yet he keeps fighting. That’s the kind of courage we need right now. My recent interview with him isn’t just about one man’s story -- it’s about the fundamental right to ask questions, to seek truth, and to protect our children from harm.

The Vaccine?Autism Link: Suppressed Science and Institutional Betrayal

Wakefield has long pointed to the suppressed data linking vaccines to autism. One of the most damning examples comes from the CDC’s own 2004 DeStefano study. An AI analysis of internal CDC documents -- recently published by Kirsch -- shows that the CDC “violated protocol and unethically omitted a 2.25 odds ratio associating MMR and autism.” [1] That’s not a mistake; it’s a cover?up. Meanwhile, whistleblowers at Merck have alleged the company falsified MMR vaccine data for years, dramatized in Wakefield’s recent film “Protocol 7.” [2]

The vaccine industry isn’t rooted in science -- its power comes from censorship and persecution of those who question the narrative. As Wakefield himself noted in a roundtable discussion, when the CDC tested the hypothesis that younger age exposure to MMR increased autism risk, they “found Black boys at high risk for autism following MMR vaccinations. Instead of altering vaccine schedules… they destroyed race-related data and published a paper stating no link.” [3]

The book “Inoculated” documents how CDC scientists concealed this information, turning over thousands of pages to Congress in support of the charge. [4]

Why Top?Down Reform Is Dead: The Grassroots Must Lead

Many hoped RFK Jr. would clean house at HHS, but as I learned from insiders, his efforts were systematically blocked. Former HHS employees claimed that Suzy Wiles “is deliberately sabotaging Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts within the administration.” [5] The system protects itself at all costs. Wakefield and I agree: real change won’t come from Washington -- it will come from educated parents saying ‘no more.’

The pharmaceutical industry has broken trust; the market (parents) will eventually force a shift. I believe the only path forward is bottom?up awareness -- movies, books, and independent media. That’s where the power lies -- not in the halls of Congress, but in the hearts of determined mothers and fathers.

AI and the Future of Truth: Tool or Threat?

Wakefield has embraced new tools to spread his message of medical freedom, using AI to create a ‘nibble’ for his book. But I share his skepticism when it comes to AI in medicine. Algorithms can never replace empathy or clinical intuition. The bigger danger is AI programmed to censor truth -- and that’s the only AI that will ever be approved by the corrupt medical system or the politicians who are owned by the pharma lobby.

That’s why I built BrightAnswers.ai, an uncensored AI research engine that beats ChatGPT and Gemini on real?world questions. [6] It’s trained on thousands of books, science papers, and articles from sites like NaturalNews.com and Children’s Health Defense. As I said in a recent interview, “This tool will be free for everyone to use, and I encourage people to contribute to its knowledge base. It can write articles, provide research insights, and help expose important truths through AI technology.” [6] We have to fight corrupt, censored AI with truth-telling AI that’s trained on reality.

Trust Your Instincts: The Only Way Forward

Wakefield’s final advice in our interview was simple: parents, trust your gut. You know your child better than any white?coat bureaucrat. I echo that -- education is power, and your instincts are often far more accurate than any pharma-stilted doctor.

Watch the films, read the books, use the tools. This fight isn’t over; it’s a struggle for informed consent and a future where truth isn’t punished. That’s why I’ll keep amplifying voices like Andy Wakefield’s, no matter what the censors try to do. The truth will not be silenced.

You can find my full interview with Andy at BrightVideos.com

References

Exclusive: AI analysis of internal CDC documents from the 2004 DeStefano study on MMR and autism shows they violated protocol and unethically omitted a 2.25 odds ratio associating MMR and autism - kirschsubstack.com. May 8, 2026. ‘Protocol 7’: New Film Dramatizes Story of Whistleblowers Who Allege Merck Doctored MMR Vaccine Data - ChildrensHealthDefense.org. TTAV presents REMEDY the Episode Transcripts. - TheTruthAboutCancer.com. Inoculated How Science Lost its Soul in Autism. - Kent Heckenlively. 2025 11 15 BBN Interview with Redacted . - Mike Adams. Mike Adams interview with Steve Warrior Mom - February 27 2025. - Mike Adams. TTAV 2020 10 Episode Transcripts. - TheTruthAboutCancer.com. Mike Adams interview with Tracey Slepcevic - January 15 2024. - Mike Adams. Mike Adams interview with Andy Wakefield - June 7 2024. - Mike Adams.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com