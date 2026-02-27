Anthropic Says NO to DoD, Trump Wants Israel to Attack First, Dorsey Fires 4,000 Humans to Replace with AI

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, AI developments, and corporate layoffs. He analyzes potential U.S. military involvement in Iran, suggesting that Israel may provoke conflict to draw America into war, citing historical precedents like false flag operations. Adams expresses concern over escalating violence and its economic repercussions, advocating for peace over military intervention. He also highlights Anthropic’s refusal to allow its AI technology for military use, praising the company’s ethical stance while criticizing other tech firms for compliance with Pentagon demands. Additionally, Adams covers Jack Dorsey’s FinTech company laying off nearly half its workforce in favor of AI, warning of broader economic impacts as automation accelerates job displacement.

Adams explores AI’s societal implications, noting both its potential benefits (decentralized innovation, off-grid sustainability) and risks (surveillance, job losses). He emphasizes the importance of open-source AI to avoid centralized control and advocates for personal preparedness amid geopolitical instability. The episode concludes with commentary on toxic personalities promoting harmful chemicals like glyphosate, linking ideological toxicity to physical and neurological harm. Adams encourages natural health practices and decentralized living as resistance against industrial and governmental corruption. His platforms — Bright Videos, Natural News, and AI research tools—are promoted as resources for independent inquiry and self-sufficiency.