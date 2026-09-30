The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Sep 30

Thanks Mike for Assessment of what is in the Investor Ponzi Schemes being promoted by investment advisors putting their hype out here. Mike you are knowledgeable in all this tech and AI few are aware of!

Reply
Share
The People's Portfolio's avatar
The People's Portfolio
Oct 6

Hold for the hype….

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture