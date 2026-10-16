Ash Hart on TensorFold, the Engine Making Local AI Blazing Fast, Living Weights That Learn, AI Telepathy and Uncensored Private AI, with Zach Vorhies

In today’s interview on Decentralized TV, hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pitner spoke with Ash Hart, developer of the TensorFold inference engine, and Zach Vorhies, a former Google engineer. The discussion centered on the progress of open source, locally run artificial intelligence, with Hart demonstrating how TensorFold can significantly increase token throughput on consumer hardware, including Apple’s M5 Max and smaller GPU systems. Hart explained that recent advances in architecture, such as mixture of experts and speculative decoding, allow models like Qwen and DeepSeek to run up to 88 tokens per second on a single Mac, performance that previously required enterprise grade infrastructure. The guests highlighted that tools like TensorFold make it feasible for non technical users to operate frontier quality AI models without internet connectivity or reliance on major tech corporations.

The conversation also explored practical, local applications of this technology. Hart described his work on “living weights,” a process that allows a model to learn and retain user specific information over time without retraining, which could enable personalized AI assistants that can be passed down through generations. Voorhees emphasized the potential for local AI to disrupt healthcare and other regulated industries, noting that running models in house meets compliance requirements such as HIPAA while bypassing the censorship and data control risks associated with cloud services. The guests concluded that the rapid pace of open source development is democratizing machine cognition, positioning it as an essential infrastructure for human knowledge and autonomy.

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