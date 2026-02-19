Ashton Addison: Bitcoin Crash, Surveillance Coin Fears & the AI-Crypto Power Shift

In today’s interview on Decentralize TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner welcomed guest Ashton Addison from Crypto Coin Show to discuss recent developments in cryptocurrency, privacy coins, and the intersection of AI with blockchain technology. The conversation began with an analysis of Bitcoin’s recent price crash, dropping from nearly $100,000 to $60,000, and how market manipulation—particularly through ETFs—has impacted volatility. Addison emphasized the importance of long-term investment strategies over short-term trading, cautioning against reacting emotionally to market swings. The discussion also touched on Bitcoin’s transparency, which has led some to label it a “surveillance coin,” prompting interest in privacy-focused alternatives like Monero and Mimblewimble-based cryptocurrencies.

The conversation shifted to AI’s growing role in cryptocurrency, particularly in automating microtransactions and decentralized finance (DeFi). Addison highlighted how AI agents could revolutionize payments by enabling seamless, low-cost transactions without traditional banking intermediaries. However, challenges remain, including high transaction fees on networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin, which hinder microtransactions. The hosts explored potential solutions, such as layer-two scaling solutions and privacy coins, while acknowledging trade-offs in decentralization, speed, and security. The episode concluded with a look at AI’s broader societal impact, including its potential to disrupt traditional software industries and the looming scarcity of computing hardware for AI applications.

