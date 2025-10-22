Amazon’s AI-Driven Workforce Replacement: Leaked documents reveal Amazon plans to automate 75% of its workforce (600,000 jobs) by 2033 using AI-powered “Cobots,” saving $10B annually while risking mass unemployment in logistics and warehousing.

Blue-Collar Collapse & Economic Fallout: Automation threatens low-skilled jobs, triggering potential civil unrest, demands for UBI, and a domino effect as retailers and logistics firms follow Amazon’s lead in replacing human labor.

Covert Silver Wars: The Trump administration is allegedly suppressing silver prices to drain London’s reserves while stockpiling physical metal for AI, defense, and green energy—undermining BRICS nations’ monetary transition plans.

UBI, CBDCs & Depopulation Fears: Experts warn mass job losses may force governments to implement UBI via hyperinflated fiat, paired with CBDCs for financial control, aligning with globalist agendas of economic collapse and depopulation.

Survival Strategies: Analysts advise hoarding physical gold/silver, relocating to off-grid homesteads, and rejecting CBDCs in favor of decentralized cryptocurrencies to resist surveillance and economic tyranny.

Leaked Documents Reveal Amazon’s Plan to Replace 600,000 Workers with AI-Driven “Cobots” by 2033

In a stunning revelation, leaked internal documents from Amazon confirm the company’s aggressive push to automate 75% of its fulfillment and logistics workforce—approximately 600,000 jobs—by 2033. The move, projected to save $10 billion annually, underscores a seismic shift in global labor dynamics as AI-driven robotics rapidly displace human workers. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions escalate as the Trump administration allegedly suppresses silver prices to drain London banks’ reserves while stockpiling physical metal for defense, AI infrastructure, and green energy—a strategic maneuver amid escalating competition with China and BRICS nations.

Amazon’s Automation Surge: The End of Human Labor?

According to documents obtained by The New York Times, Amazon plans to deploy autonomous “Cobots” (collaborative robots) across its warehouses, logistics hubs, and quality control operations. The company acknowledges potential backlash but aims to rebrand robots as “co-workers” to soften public perception. The implications are dire:

Blue-Collar Collapse: Jobs in packing, sorting, and warehouse operations—historically lifelines for low-skilled workers—will vanish, leaving millions unemployed with few alternatives.

Economic Domino Effect: Retailers, grocery chains, and logistics firms will follow suit, accelerating a global labor upheaval. Analysts warn of civil unrest as displaced workers demand Universal Basic Income (UBI) or threaten to “burn down fulfillment centers.”

AI Arms Race: Tesla, Boston Dynamics, and Chinese firms like DeepSeek are racing to mass-produce humanoid robots by 2025, signaling an irreversible trend toward automation.

Silver Wars: Trump’s Hidden Battle Against London Banks

Simultaneously, the U.S. government is embroiled in a covert financial war over silver—a metal now classified as “critical” for defense and technology. Sources suggest the Trump administration is deliberately crashing silver prices to:

Drain London’s Reserves: By flooding the COMEX with paper contracts, hedge funds and U.S. banks buy physical silver at artificially depressed prices, starving London’s vaults. Secure Strategic Stockpiles: Silver is essential for AI servers, drones, missiles, and renewable energy. The U.S. aims to monopolize supply while destabilizing European banks reliant on short positions. Undermine BRICS: As China and BRICS nations stockpile gold and silver to back a new settlement currency, the U.S. seeks to weaken their monetary transition by triggering a liquidity crisis in London.

The Inevitable Fallout: UBI or Revolt?

Experts warn these parallel shifts—toward automation and resource wars—will force governments to confront existential crises:

Universal Basic Income: With mass unemployment looming, policymakers may resort to UBI-funded by hyperinflated fiat currency, accelerating dollar devaluation.

Digital Surveillance: CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) will likely accompany UBI, enabling total financial control tied to compliance mandates (e.g., vaccine status, social credit scores).

Depopulation Agenda: Globalists like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates openly advocate “gentle euthanasia” through economic collapse, AI-driven job displacement, and bioweapons—a grim reality hinted at in leaked WHO pandemic plans for 2025-2026.

Survival Strategies: Gold, Silver, and Decentralization

Amid the chaos, analysts urge individuals to:

Hoard Physical Metals: Gold and silver remain the ultimate hedge against currency collapse.

Exit Cities: Off-grid homesteading and permaculture offer resilience against supply chain failures.

Reject CBDCs: Decentralized cryptocurrencies like Monero or privacy-focused assets provide escape routes from surveillance economies.

As Amazon’s robots and Washington’s financial machinations converge, humanity stands at a crossroads: submit to a digitized, controlled dystopia—or fight for sovereignty before the machines and oligarchs render dissent obsolete.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com