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Jennie Gibson's avatar
Jennie Gibson
2d

There is wisdom in your approach. I often recommend your store as a trustworthy source of products that are generally often found to be contaminated. This includes supplements and essential oils as well as food items. Thank you for being a trustworthy source.

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Gloria S's avatar
Gloria S
2d

Greetings, Mike.

If no one else has sent you a link to the study referenced in today’s podcast, here it is:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772502226007274?via%3Dihub

I’ve done medical and technical writing in the past. I’m looking forward to reviewing the study myself.

Thank you for your newsletter and podcast.

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