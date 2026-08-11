Avocado Oil Scandal Explodes; Trump Performs Vaccine EO Theater; Urgent Interview with Dennis Kucinich

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, a peer-reviewed study from the University of California, Davis, published in July, found that the vast majority of processed food products claiming to contain avocado oil as their only oil ingredient are not using 100% avocado oil. Lead researcher Selina Wong and her team analyzed fatty acid and sterol profiles of 54 products, allowing a 10% margin for natural variation. The results showed failure rates of 93% for chips, 100% for salad dressings, and 71% for mayonnaise, with an overall 89% failure rate. In contrast, olive oil products tested for comparison had only a 5% failure rate. Many products labeled “made with” avocado oil were found to contain cheaper seed oils such as soybean, canola, or sunflower oil, with one product appearing to be nearly 100% soybean oil.

The study highlights ongoing deception within the food industry regarding ingredient authenticity. Notably, Primal Kitchen founder Mark Sisson issued a statement defending his products, insisting they use 100% pure avocado oil and never blend with seed oils. The Health Ranger, who operates a food science lab, noted that while supplier fraud is common, it is also possible that laboratory testing errors could occur. He emphasized that his own lab does not test for lipid profiles and invited both Sisson and Wong to discuss the findings on his show to clarify methodology and results. The broader message underscores the need for rigorous, independent testing by manufacturers, as relying solely on supplier certificates can lead to contaminated or mislabeled products entering the market.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com