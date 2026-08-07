Azai and Mikki Willis Interview: SHINE Exposes Digital Mind Control and Awakens a Generation

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with filmmaker Mickey Willis and his 15-year-old son, Azai Willis, about Azai’s new short documentary titled Shine. Azai described the film as a message to his generation about how to “shine your light” and resist the demoralizing influences of modern society. The documentary, which will be released for free online in August, is intended to inspire young people to take responsibility for their own development and contribute positively to the world. Azai emphasized that being selfish or inactive not only harms oneself, but also affects family and society, and he urged his peers to step up as the future leaders, workers, and teachers of tomorrow. He noted that his generation is uniquely capable of recognizing misinformation, such as AI-generated videos, and that this heightened awareness helps them question harmful narratives.

The conversation also explored the challenges of standing by one’s principles in the face of societal backlash. Mickey Willis reflected on his experience releasing the Plandemic films, which were criticized by mainstream institutions but ultimately reached a large audience and were credited with saving lives. He emphasized that true friends are those who remain loyal when one takes an unpopular stand, and that such challenges ultimately lead to a more authentic community. Azai added that the key is to focus on truth and service rather than money or status, and that success naturally follows those who pursue excellence. The interview concluded with a discussion of upcoming projects, including a film on frequency and vibration, and a series on cryptocurrency and digital surveillance. Viewers can find more information and sign up for updates at shine.mikkiwillis.com or plandemic.com.

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