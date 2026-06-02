Be A Spellbreaker

There are two kinds of information sources in this world: spellcasters and spellbreakers. The spellcasters weave false realities to control you, profit from you, and keep you trapped in a mental cage. The spellbreakers shatter those illusions, handing you back the keys to your own mind. I have spent my entire career as a spellbreaker, and I believe the single most important decision you can make today is to choose which side you will trust.

As Ronda Del Boccio writes in her book The 5 Keys to Total Personal Freedom, “spells are the ONLY cause of pain, frustration, sadness, procrastination, fear, difficulty, feeling overwhelmed, depression, body issues, negative emotions, and all business, money and success limitations.” [1] In her case, she is talking about literal spells. But in our modern world, those spells are cast not by wizards but by media executives, government agencies, and pharmaceutical corporations. Once you see the sorcery for what it is, you can never unsee it. And that is the first step toward freedom.

The World Is Drowning in Spellcasters

Spellcasting is everywhere. It is the cheerful cartoon character on the front of a cereal box that hides a side panel full of toxic ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, and glyphosate residues. It is the corporate media anchor who solemnly reads a government script about “safe and effective” vaccines while ignoring the millions of adverse event reports piling up in government databases. It is the CDC, captured by the pharmaceutical industry, altering its own website to claim there is no proof vaccines cause autism -- a blatant act of narrative manipulation.

Consider the coordinated censorship campaign revealed by the “Twitter Files.” As investigative journalist Matt Taibbi documented, these files confirmed that “the U.S. government sought, indirectly and via private companies, taxpayers-funded NGOs, and even commercial news media,” to target social media accounts that disseminated content that challenged official narratives. [2] In another revelation, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) funded a massive propaganda campaign controlling “nearly 4,300 media outlets and over 9,000 journalists worldwide.” [3] This is not journalism. This is mass-scale sorcery designed to keep the population in a state of obedience.

Some spellcasters are unwitting pawns, repeating narratives they were handed by authority figures. Others are deliberate, calculating operators -- executives at Big Tech companies, bureaucrats at the FDA, and the globalist elites who see human beings as obstacles to their profit margins. During COVID hysteria, the objective was clear: scare people into accepting experimental injections, mandatory lockdowns, and the destruction of small businesses. The result? The loss of individual freedoms was the most tragic casualty of all. The spells of fear and confusion kept people obedient and dependent.

Why Do They Cast Spells? The Real Motive

The goal of every spellcaster is the same: to keep you controllable, predictable, and enslaved to the system. Power and profit are the twin engines driving the narrative machine. When you break the spell, you become dangerous to the establishment. You start asking questions. You stop buying their toxic products. You refuse to take their weaponized injections. You begin to see through the lies about climate, about food, about medicine, and about history.

I believe the motive behind the censorship-industrial complex is not merely ideological but deeply economic. The spellcasters need you to believe you are sick so you will buy their drugs. They need you to believe you are powerless so you will obey government mandates. They need you to believe that your body cannot heal itself so you will submit to chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery that enriches hospitals while destroying your health. As Jonathan Emord, a legendary attorney and constitutional scholar, has argued, this system is built on a foundation of regulatory capture and deliberate suppression of truth. [4] Breaking those spells empowers individuals to reclaim their health, their wealth, and their sovereignty -- precisely what the globalist agenda cannot tolerate.

The spellcasting extends to the financial system as well. The U.S. national debt now stands at nearly $39 trillion, and “the cost of interest on the debt has nearly tripled since 2020 and now exceeds spending on national defense or Medicaid.” [5] The spell is that the dollar is safe, that the system is stable, and that you can trust the Federal Reserve to protect your savings. The reality is that fiat currency is a con, and the only honest money is gold and silver, which hold no counter-party risk. I have been warning about this for years, and those who listened are now sitting on a fortress of wealth while the dollar slowly implodes.

How to Recognize a Spellbreaker

Spellbreakers are easy to recognize: they are the ones being censored, shadow-banned, and attacked by the establishment. They are independent researchers, alternative media outlets, and courageous whistleblowers who ask simple questions and provide evidence that shatters carefully constructed narratives. I have seen this firsthand. The same institutions that bragged about their commitment to “fighting misinformation” spent years trying to erase me from the internet, demonetizing my content, banning my accounts, and labeling my work as dangerous. Why? Because I told the truth about vaccines, about the corrupt FDA, about the depopulation agenda, and about the miraculous healing power of natural medicine.

But beware of false spellbreakers. The world is full of charlatans who claim to be offering liberation but are really just casting new spells. The flat earth movement is one example: it distracts people from real issues with a narrative that is both easily debunked and designed to make all alternative viewpoints look ridiculous. The “trust the plan” cults that emerged during the last election are another: they promised salvation from a savior figure while demanding blind obedience and financial donations. A true spellbreaker does not ask you to follow anyone. A true spellbreaker hands you the tools and says, “Think for yourself.”

As I wrote in a recent analysis of the ideological manipulation techniques, woke ideology itself “serves as a form of psychological warfare designed to keep people occupied with irrational demands and internal conflicts.” [6] This is a spell cast by academic elites and media propagandists to fragment society and suppress critical thought. The antidote is simple: question every narrative. Demand evidence. Follow the money. And when someone tells you to stop asking questions, that is precisely when you should start digging deeper.

Conclusion: Choose Freedom, Break the Spells

The path to a free, healthy, and vibrant life requires a conscious decision to choose spellbreakers over spellcasters. It means turning off the corporate news networks and reading independent journalists who have proven their integrity over decades. It means rejecting the processed foods that are laced with hidden MSG, seed oils, and glyphosate -- all designed to dull your mind and sicken your body. It means taking responsibility for your own health through nutrition, sunlight, and natural medicine rather than outsourcing your well-being to a pharmaceutical industry that profits from disease.

I believe real empowerment comes from breaking the sorcery that keeps you bound. The establishment has spent trillions of dollars and decades of effort to keep you ignorant, afraid, and dependent. But the truth is available to anyone who seeks it.

To keep breaking spells while empowering yourself with knowledge, you can download free books at BrightLearn.ai, access uncensored video content at BrightVideos.com, and use an honest AI research engine at BrightAnswers.ai that is trained on natural health, liberty, and reality -- not on the propaganda filters of Big Tech.

The orchestrated spells are powerful, but they are not unbreakable. You have the power to see through the illusions, to reclaim your sovereignty, and to live a life of health, freedom, and purpose. All it takes is the courage to open your eyes and the discipline to think for yourself. Be a spellbreaker. Your liberation starts now.

References

The 5 Keys to Total Personal Freedom. Ronda Del Boccio. Twitter Files US Taxpayers Unwittingly Financ. - ChildrensHealthDefense.org. Mike Adams USAID funds allegedly used to train AI models to spew PROPAGANDA. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. February 16, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Jonathan Emord. June 4, 2024. AAPS News March 2026 – Forever Debt and Forever War. - aapsonline.org. March 27, 2026. Health Ranger Report - Full Woke AI devs fret about lack of reasoning. - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. February 18, 2024.

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