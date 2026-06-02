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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
11h

We must also escape the heliocentric spell!

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
13h

Seek the truth and the truth shall make you free. Guaranteed. Be carefully with the writing of fallible Authors. The wisdom of the world is foolishness to God. 1Corinthians 3:19.

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