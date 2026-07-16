Ben Swann and Mike Adams Talk Flock Cameras, AI Surveillance and Energy Lockdowns

On this video, the discussion focuses on the surveillance company Flock and its network of automated license plate readers. Adams express significant concern over the company’s data collection practices, arguing that it functions as an unconstitutional proxy for government surveillance. They criticize the lack of public consent or voting on the deployment of these cameras and highlight documented cases of law enforcement abuse, including officers misusing the system to stalk romantic interests. Adams also point to false positive identifications that have led to innocent individuals being aggressively stopped by police, framing these incidents as a broader violation of Fourth Amendment rights.

The conversation extends to the potential for further abuse, including the risk of corrupt officers selling movement data to criminals for purposes like carjacking or kidnapping. Adams reject the premise that such surveillance reduces crime and argue that the trade-off of liberty for security is unacceptable. They draw connections between this tracking infrastructure and the enforcement of potential future “energy lockdowns” or a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The overall conclusion is that this technology is transforming America into a surveillance state comparable to China, and Adams advocate for a nationwide ban on Flock cameras and similar technologies to prevent these nefarious outcomes.

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