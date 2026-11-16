On today’s episode of Decentralize TV, host Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pitner welcomed back Razi Berry, founder of the Journal of Applied Natural Medicine, for a discussion centered on making natural medicines at home using off-grid and locally grown plants. The conversation opened with Berry explaining the basic preparations of herbal medicine, distinguishing teas, decoctions, tinctures, salves, oxymels, poultices, and smoke-based applications in language accessible to a general audience. Adams demonstrated a modern extraction method using an inexpensive ultrasonic cleaner, recommending a simple rule of thumb of half alcohol and half water, with an optional addition of glycerin. Berry also identified salt and black tea as two readily available kitchen staples with broad medicinal applications, noting that natural remedies often require more frequent dosing than conventional treatments.

The discussion then turned to planning a backyard pharmacy, with Berry recommending easy-to-grow plants such as rosemary, sage, thyme, mint, catnip, chamomile, garlic, ginger, onions, turmeric, and lavender, citing their broad antimicrobial and antiviral properties. She described a dry-farming approach intended to concentrate the active constituents in herbs and suggested that oregano, garlic, dandelion root, and lomatium are among the strongest natural antibacterial options. Berry advised assembling basic equipment including a mortar and pestle, glass bottles, quality alcohol and vinegar, beeswax or fat, a kitchen scale, and strainers, while warning that water contamination, burning herbs, and unreliable sourcing are common causes of spoiled preparations. She also recommended calendula and chamomile salves and honey for a natural first aid kit, and cited warm milk thistle seed tea as a notably effective aid for sleep based on her own experience and that of people she has advised.

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